Six Nations 2023: England pick Owen Farrell over Marcus Smith at fly-half to face Italy
|Guinness Six Nations - England v Italy
|Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Two and online.
England head coach Steve Borthwick has chosen Owen Farrell instead of Marcus Smith to start at fly-half against Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.
Borthwick has decided to move his captain from inside centre, where he played in the defeat against Scotland, with Smith dropping to the bench.
Ollie Lawrence partners Henry Slade in a new-look centre partnership.
Jack Willis is one of the flankers while London Irish wing Henry Arundell is among the replacements.
England: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Hassell-Collins; Farrell (c), Van Pooertvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt
Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, Earl, Mitchell, M Smith, Arundell
More to follow.
Smith no doubt get on after 60 mins. Lawrence good choice at 12.
Like to see Arundell get a run as well.
Willis needs a big game to justify being put straight in.
Overall hopeful.
Looking forward to Arundell ripping it up in a 15 minute cameo too.
Midfield looks a lot better