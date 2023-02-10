Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations - England v Italy Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Two and online.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has chosen Owen Farrell instead of Marcus Smith to start at fly-half against Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Borthwick has decided to move his captain from inside centre, where he played in the defeat against Scotland, with Smith dropping to the bench.

Ollie Lawrence partners Henry Slade in a new-look centre partnership.

Jack Willis is one of the flankers while London Irish wing Henry Arundell is among the replacements.

England: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Hassell-Collins; Farrell (c), Van Pooertvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, Earl, Mitchell, M Smith, Arundell

