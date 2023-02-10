Close menu

Six Nations 2023: England pick Owen Farrell over Marcus Smith at fly-half to face Italy

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations - England v Italy
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Two and online.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has chosen Owen Farrell instead of Marcus Smith to start at fly-half against Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Borthwick has decided to move his captain from inside centre, where he played in the defeat against Scotland, with Smith dropping to the bench.

Ollie Lawrence partners Henry Slade in a new-look centre partnership.

Jack Willis is one of the flankers while London Irish wing Henry Arundell is among the replacements.

England: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Hassell-Collins; Farrell (c), Van Pooertvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, Earl, Mitchell, M Smith, Arundell

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by Pugnacious17, today at 15:11

    Sensible approach & good to see Slade back& partnered with Lawrence. Smith can get some 2nd half time hopefully to show what he can do

  • Comment posted by HYPERBOLE, today at 15:11

    You've got to think that the Italians will be disappointed if they don't win this one.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:11

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 15:10

    Let's home Dombrandt plays better than last week!

  • Comment posted by Dangerous Dave, today at 15:10

    I am looking forward to this centre partnership, but glad to see Mitchell on the bench instead of Youngs

  • Comment posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 15:10

    Predicable changes. If Farrell misses kicks, tackles and the plot generally this week, it’s surely time for him to share Ben Youngs’ taxi into international retirement. Smith and Arundel off the bench could add zip if it all starts going horribly slow and wrong. Good to see Willis back, too.

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 15:10

    Happy to see either one of them as 10. Glad to see we aren't trying to shoehorn both into the starting team anymore. Reminded me of England football in the 00's, all the good players but couldn't play in a team together at the same time.

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 15:10

    I don’t watch much Prem rugby so this is the first time I will have watched Lawrence since his debut vs Scotland. Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 15:10

    Good team apart from OF should be on the bench.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:09

    Good, better than last week.
    Smith no doubt get on after 60 mins. Lawrence good choice at 12.
    Like to see Arundell get a run as well.
    Willis needs a big game to justify being put straight in.

    Overall hopeful.

  • Comment posted by Dad Ive Got 6 Fingers, today at 15:09

    Happy with that Team… in Borthers we trust 👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Comment posted by Viking, today at 15:09

    Are we re-running the divisive and distracting arguments and opinions about selection at No. 10 and captaincy or supporting England?

  • Comment posted by RodBallantyne, today at 15:09

    Farrell is not an international inside centre he is too slow, so shifting him to fly half makes sense. Bring Smith on as a replacement for the last half hour and see if he is able to do something.

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, today at 15:09

    At last! Some sense in the team selection.

    Looking forward to Arundell ripping it up in a 15 minute cameo too.

  • Comment posted by edward, today at 15:09

    Finally, players being picked in their actual positions that they play week in week out at club level.
    Midfield looks a lot better

  • Comment posted by mrmiyagi, today at 15:09

    Get your money on italy lads, disaster Borthwick is out of his depth

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 15:09

    The penny has dropped at last. Decent team.

  • Comment posted by gbt, today at 15:08

    Let the opinions roll in! Will the roles be reversed second-half?

  • Comment posted by Pugwash, today at 15:08

    Oh dear another clown in charge

  • Comment posted by Richardthesage, today at 15:08

    Farrell at 10 ... if it was gonna work it would have done by now

