Six Nations 2023: England pick Owen Farrell over Marcus Smith to face Italy

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments409

Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith
Owen Farrell (left) will replace Marcus Smith (right) as England's fly-half against Italy
Guinness Six Nations - England v Italy
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Two and online.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has dropped Marcus Smith and selected Owen Farrell to start at fly-half against Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Borthwick has moved his captain from inside centre, where he played in the defeat against Scotland.

Ollie Lawrence partners Henry Slade in a totally new centre partnership, with Joe Marchant not in the 23.

Jack Willis replaces Ben Curry in the back row while London Irish wing Henry Arundell is among the replacements.

England: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Hassell-Collins; Farrell (c), Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, Earl, Mitchell, M Smith, Arundell

The big decision for Borthwick surrounded who he would choose at fly-half and it is Harlequins' Smith, who has yet to consistently show his club form on the international stage, who has paid the price for last weekend's loss to Scotland.

Exeter's Slade returns from a hip injury to partner the in-form Lawrence, while Marchant - a starter in midfield alongside Farrell last week - is not even a replacement.

The only other change in the starting XV is Willis being named at openside flanker in place of Curry, who like Marchant is left out of the matchday squad altogether.

England are seeking to recover from their opening-round defeat by Scotland and claim the first win of Borthwick's tenure.

"Notwithstanding the disappointment of last weekend's Calcutta Cup result, we know that in a very short space of time positive steps have been taken towards the manner and style in which we want to play," said Borthwick.

"We are at the start of what is a completely new cycle. The implementation of new systems does take time.

"I have selected a team that I believe is best placed to meet the specific challenges that Italy will bring. It is a selection of players whose form, individual strengths and combined qualities suit the way we want to play against Italy."

Comments

Join the conversation

407 comments

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 15:06

    Something suspicious going on here. We seem to have players picked in their actual positions

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 15:08

      Mark replied:
      Madness

  • Comment posted by Sean G, today at 15:08

    First Ben Youngs dropped, then playing actual centres in their positions - brings a tear to the eye

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 15:15

      cb replied:
      Takes you back a few years... Like it, looks a well balanced side!

  • Comment posted by OffshoreFistral, today at 15:12

    If injuries allowed then Farrell would have started at 10 last week. I think for England fans that actually understand rugby they will generally be happy with this as we are starting to see most players in their actual positions. Yes England still have a way to go to be sitting at the top table with the likes of Ireland, France, NZ and South Africa but this is a step in the right direction.

    • Reply posted by traveller_chris, today at 15:36

      traveller_chris replied:
      This team is fine for the Italy and Wales matches. We're going to need Smith back at 10 against Ireland or France. We need to stop playing pre historic Rugby at some point.

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, today at 15:09

    At last! Some sense in the team selection.

    Looking forward to Arundell ripping it up in a 15 minute cameo too.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:26

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Dont worry guys. This is just a one off as he wants his first win as England coach. Borthwick will go back to playing Smith and Farrell for the next game

  • Comment posted by Dangerous Dave, today at 15:10

    I am looking forward to this centre partnership, but glad to see Mitchell on the bench instead of Youngs

  • Comment posted by Allan, today at 15:08

    Best centre pairing in ages!

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 15:09

      Chris replied:
      If they see the ball

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 15:10

    Let's home Dombrandt plays better than last week!

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, today at 15:12

      Dr Dre replied:
      He will, only three dropped balls this week rather than four (joke).

  • Comment posted by RPev, today at 15:18

    Farrell has been tearing it up at 10 for Sarries this season so it makes sense to start him. Smith is electric and will be great off the bench (as long as they don’t move Farrell to 12). Great to have two form 10s available, what other country has that right now?

    • Reply posted by Clodhopper, today at 15:20

      Clodhopper replied:
      Ford will be back soon, too.

  • Comment posted by RodBallantyne, today at 15:09

    Farrell is not an international inside centre he is too slow, so shifting him to fly half makes sense. Bring Smith on as a replacement for the last half hour and see if he is able to do something.

    • Reply posted by Gav, today at 15:33

      Gav replied:
      Smith won't replace Farrell, he will come on for Lawrence or Slade with OF moving to 12

  • Comment posted by edward, today at 15:09

    Finally, players being picked in their actual positions that they play week in week out at club level.
    Midfield looks a lot better

    • Reply posted by JH, today at 15:47

      JH replied:
      Not really re 12 but there is no choice. Why is Freeman not in the 23. Perfect utility back can cover all positions.

  • Comment posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 15:08

    Good to see Willis picked.

    • Reply posted by stavros74, today at 15:49

      stavros74 replied:
      What you talkin 'bout

  • Comment posted by James Groom 69, today at 15:13

    Jack Willis at 7 , brilliant player over the ball !!

    • Reply posted by Pugnacious17, today at 15:17

      Pugnacious17 replied:
      turnovers certainly a big miss for Eng last week, hope he goes well!

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 15:12

    At least he's made a choice. Can't play both. At last we've got a 12 at 12.

    • Reply posted by JMOC1975, today at 15:53

      JMOC1975 replied:
      He plays 13 at his club, but agree he has all the atributes to make s top class international at 12, and I think he is the right choice.

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 15:09

    The penny has dropped at last. Decent team.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 15:18

    Asides from the obvious, I’m glad SB has not jettisoned OHC for a below par showing. Eddie Jones used to ditch players, Radwan for example, for one below par game only to never be seen again.

    I hope he’s also had a frank conversation with some of the older heads (Itoje and George!). They need to put a shift in.

    • Reply posted by Alan, today at 15:22

      Alan replied:
      You mean like how he's dropped Smith after one game in favour of the can-do-no-wrong Farrell (who cost England the game against Scotland)

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 15:10

    Happy to see either one of them as 10. Glad to see we aren't trying to shoehorn both into the starting team anymore. Reminded me of England football in the 00's, all the good players but couldn't play in a team together at the same time.

  • Comment posted by Viking, today at 15:09

    Are we re-running the divisive and distracting arguments and opinions about selection at No. 10 and captaincy or supporting England?

    • Reply posted by Rors, today at 15:18

      Rors replied:
      Well, I'm from Scotland and on that basis I think there's a lot more to say about these two ;) Jokes aside it sounds like the right direction, wishing you a speedy recovery!

  • Comment posted by Dad Ive Got 6 Fingers, today at 15:09

    Happy with that Team… in Borthers we trust 👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Comment posted by frontrower47, today at 15:15

    Pleased that we have 2 centres and the end of the Farrell-Smith axis. Also happy to see Willis in, along with Arundell. What I cannot understand is why Cole is on as a sub, as I would have thought that if he plays at all, he should start and Sinclair brought on as a more dynamic alternative. Italy will be no pushover, as recent matches have shown, but this England side looks to be better balanced.

    • Reply posted by HMMurdoch, today at 15:33

      HMMurdoch replied:
      Cole was England's best scrummager when he came on, helped turn the tide vs the Scotland pack in the set piece. What you don't want in the closing stages is a wonky scrum bleeding pens.

  • Comment posted by kevla, today at 15:24

    All the talk about the backs. The truth is the forwards are not up to it. Front row an itoge believe the hype and back row are ponderous. Hope Willis can make some difference

