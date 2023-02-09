Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Should Steve Borthwick pick both Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell again?

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments139

Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith playing for England
Owen Farrell plays fly-half for club Saracens, but 12 for England currently
Guinness Six Nations - England v Italy
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

It is surely the main question on England fans' lips on squad announcement day - will Steve Borthwick pick both Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell again?

There was much excitement over what the talented duo might do when they first combined in the autumn of 2021, but a year later that had turned sour.

Then head coach Eddie Jones persisted with Smith at fly-half and captain Farrell - who can also play 10 - at inside centre as England concluded a dismal 2022 in which they won just five of 12 Tests.

New boss Borthwick stuck to the script for his first game in charge and the pair failed to click in a Six Nations loss to Scotland on Saturday.

Borthwick will name his team for Sunday's match against Italy on Friday afternoon and it remains to be seen if he will keep faith with the duo.

The topic was heavily debated by former players on BBC Radio 5 Live before the squad announcement for Borthwick's second Test as head coach.

England wing Chris Ashton: "Have you seen enough from Marcus to see that he is able to transfer his Harlequins game onto the international game?

"I'm going Owen 10 [and Smith on the bench]. He has the best all-round game as we've seen for Saracens and England for many years. For what Marcus has in attack, Owen more than makes up for in defence."

Former Scotland scrum-half Andy Nicol: "It's not Smith and Farrell, that's for sure. It's Smith or Farrell.

"What makes Marcus Smith so good at Harlequins is having Andre Esterhuizen at 12. How unconnected were Smith and Farrell in attack and defence against Scotland?

"Their defence was really poor. It's Smith or Farrell and for me it has to be Farrell. Especially if you're Steve Borthwick who is trying to turn this tanker around.

"I know Smith is an outstanding talent but when it comes to winning Test matches Farrell is your man.

"Pick an inside centre who is an inside centre. Your 12 needs to win the gainline and Farrell is not winning the gainline at the moment."

Former Ireland wing Shane Horgan: "I would persist with both of them. Cast your mind back to the 2019 World Cup with George Ford and Farrell [when Farrell played 12 and England beat New Zealand in the semi-final].

"Farrell is capable of playing that position with the right 10. They need to get them working together to maximise what they can contribute to England.

"They are not on the same wavelength at the moment. They were better in attack than they have been.

"It maximises your ceiling and the type of rugby you can play is at its highest when you've got a ball player at 12."

Former Wales wing Philippa Tuttiett: "I'm a big fan of Marcus Smith. I think he's the future of the game.

"To leave Farrell out seems insane because he is that Test-match warrior. I can't help but think he is stifling Marcus Smith's play."

Comments

Join the conversation

139 comments

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, at 22:19 9 Feb

    Change is required and the only way to achieve that is to put Farrell in at 10. You obviously can't just swap them over. Farrell plays 10 for Saracens and has won everything with them in that position. It's a no brainer as far as I'm concerned.

    • Reply posted by Pope, at 22:28 9 Feb

      Pope replied:
      They're both rubbish.

  • Comment posted by Calm down it will all work out, at 22:11 9 Feb

    Farrell to start, Smith on the bench

    • Reply posted by Rondowriter, at 22:14 9 Feb

      Rondowriter replied:
      Another step backwards, then.

  • Comment posted by mark, at 22:41 9 Feb

    For me Farrell is simply missing too many kicks.

  • Comment posted by Manbearpig, at 22:49 9 Feb

    Skippy Smith is only good on the front foot. He doesn't actually run a game. All flare and hair, but no strategy. Works great at club level, but above that he begins to look ordinary. And his tackling is weak.

    • Reply posted by isitme, at 23:12 9 Feb

      isitme replied:
      How do you work out his tackling is weak? He was making tackles because farell was trying to personally batter finn and leaving a huge gap.

  • Comment posted by James Groom 69, at 22:38 9 Feb

    It’s so blatantly obvious what England have to do here !! Pick Farrell in his natural position ( 10) and have a inside centre that’s going to get you over the gain line . This 10/12 combination isn’t working whatsoever . Farrell 10 tuilagi 12 slade 13 . Even give Dan Kelly a shot at 12 when he’s fit again , world cups not far away and englands back line isn’t looking promising ( from a Scot’s fan

    • Reply posted by Robert A Jobb, at 23:56 9 Feb

      Robert A Jobb replied:
      Trying to consign England to as early an exit as Scotland will have !!

  • Comment posted by poacher27, at 22:22 9 Feb

    Don't know but at least a positive in dropping Youngs.

    • Reply posted by Robert A Jobb, at 23:52 9 Feb

      Robert A Jobb replied:
      Anyone with a clue will see this is Borthwick giving him a rest week to see whom his 3rd choice SH for the WC could be. He'll be back when the games are harder than Italy.

  • Comment posted by gerrard_living_legend, at 22:17 9 Feb

    after each game I struggle to remember anything smith has done. occasional flashes but not at the level yet. farrell is a bit pedestrian in attack but a beast, leader and talisman

    • Reply posted by Babette scrunch, at 22:22 9 Feb

      Babette scrunch replied:
      from a football fan i'd expect nothing less... stick to what you know...you beast

  • Comment posted by swplayer, at 22:53 9 Feb

    Farrell should not be playing 12.

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, at 22:56 9 Feb

      The Nadger replied:
      Not playing at all.
      Farrell wastes fast second phase ball because he is a robot who doesn’t react to what is happening around him

  • Comment posted by SD, at 22:33 9 Feb

    Farrell is captain so he'll play, his best position is 10 so he's starts with Smith on bench.
    The Smith Farrell axis has not worked.

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, at 22:52 9 Feb

      The Nadger replied:
      Brave coaches drop captains when others can contribute more.

      Remember of those who have captained England 10 times or more Farrell has by far the worse record.

  • Comment posted by Article1, at 22:32 9 Feb

    The problem England have is that as soon as they break the gainline through the centres that person is isolated and the ball turned over. Hence England prefer the old style of throwing wide and breaking on the wings. Too predictable. Need to regain set piece too. Forwards and centre are the problem.

    • Reply posted by isitme, at 23:17 9 Feb

      isitme replied:
      Agreed... I think our back row are too slow to secure the ball and not working as a close unit.?

  • Comment posted by Acky66, at 22:12 9 Feb

    Yes but not at 10 and 12. One starts and one on the bench. I really want to see Smith with a 12 that can get over the gain line.

  • Comment posted by Olly P, at 22:42 9 Feb

    Scotland were far braver than England and that why they finally won. I want to see England be brave and attack so for me it’s two centres, two quick wingers, Steward and Smith. Otherwise Farrell first half Smith second for a couple of 6 Nations games which SB must treat as experimental

    • Reply posted by Whistlin Bob, at 23:22 9 Feb

      Whistlin Bob replied:
      Braver? I think they've had three years playing the same game plan, for England it was their first time. That's why Scotland won.

  • Comment posted by Trentatre, at 22:39 9 Feb

    The easy solution to having them both in the side, is indeed one starting, the other on the bench.

    It would be wrong to think playing Farrell at 12 and he & England struggling is a new thing. It is not.

    Alternatively go full on Eddie, and stick him in the front row...

  • Comment posted by Manbearpig, at 22:43 9 Feb

    Farrell can't run, and Smith can't tackle. Tricky...

    • Reply posted by Grumpyoldtighthead, at 22:47 9 Feb

      Grumpyoldtighthead replied:
      Silly and over simplistic......but that's what I've come to expect on here, sadly

  • Comment posted by isitme, at 23:10 9 Feb

    He's made a start by finally moving youngs on. Now he needs to do the same with farell and with itoje and mako. Every game we persist with these out of form players is a game wasted.

  • Comment posted by True_Diamond, at 23:05 9 Feb

    Look, let’s be absolutely honest here. Owen Farrell is a good rugby player, but he is not the world class player that people make him out to be.
    His kicking is world class, but controlling a game at 10 he is at best average (doesn’t have a plan b when it’s going wrong). At 12 he’s also average. England need to find a 10 and 12 that will be better than Farrell and only then will they kick on

    • Reply posted by Robert A Jobb, at 23:59 9 Feb

      Robert A Jobb replied:
      If you want someone to control the fame at 10, have Ford (when fit again).
      And if you want a FH who has a brain, doubly pick Ford.

      Ford's talents have been utterly wasted for the last 5 or 6 years by Jones putting dullard Farrell in the way slowing everything down at 12. He's no Will Greenwood is he !

  • Comment posted by noeljc, at 22:41 9 Feb

    You either play one or the other at 10 it’s pretty simple or are we going to EJ clone.

  • Comment posted by Rene La Leek, at 23:24 9 Feb

    Is there a worthwhile reason why this Farrell/Smith argument goes on and on? It will never end and is making England rugby a laughing stock. Everyone else is progressing but England are stuck in this silly FarrellSmith circle.

  • Comment posted by jkirkpatrick, at 22:50 9 Feb

    Farrell of 4yrs ago yes Farrell 2023 no if they want to develop. There is enough talent with ball playing centres or second recievers in England

  • Comment posted by Rtruth , at 22:25 9 Feb

    Play Ollie Smith at 10 and dump Farrell and Marcus Smith. Lawrence at 12 and PLAY what is infront of you.

    • Reply posted by jimbo, at 23:38 9 Feb

      jimbo replied:
      Well said, leave them both out. Smith is not good enough defensively and Farrell doesn’t offer enough in attack. Smith’s prancing, preening and silly hitch-kicking are frankly embarrassing.

