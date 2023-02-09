Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Owen Farrell plays fly-half for club Saracens, but 12 for England currently

Guinness Six Nations - England v Italy Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

It is surely the main question on England fans' lips on squad announcement day - will Steve Borthwick pick both Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell again?

There was much excitement over what the talented duo might do when they first combined in the autumn of 2021, but a year later that had turned sour.

Then head coach Eddie Jones persisted with Smith at fly-half and captain Farrell - who can also play 10 - at inside centre as England concluded a dismal 2022 in which they won just five of 12 Tests.

New boss Borthwick stuck to the script for his first game in charge and the pair failed to click in a Six Nations loss to Scotland on Saturday.

Borthwick will name his team for Sunday's match against Italy on Friday afternoon and it remains to be seen if he will keep faith with the duo.

The topic was heavily debated by former players on BBC Radio 5 Live before the squad announcement for Borthwick's second Test as head coach.

England wing Chris Ashton: "Have you seen enough from Marcus to see that he is able to transfer his Harlequins game onto the international game?

"I'm going Owen 10 [and Smith on the bench]. He has the best all-round game as we've seen for Saracens and England for many years. For what Marcus has in attack, Owen more than makes up for in defence."

Former Scotland scrum-half Andy Nicol: "It's not Smith and Farrell, that's for sure. It's Smith or Farrell.

"What makes Marcus Smith so good at Harlequins is having Andre Esterhuizen at 12. How unconnected were Smith and Farrell in attack and defence against Scotland?

"Their defence was really poor. It's Smith or Farrell and for me it has to be Farrell. Especially if you're Steve Borthwick who is trying to turn this tanker around.

"I know Smith is an outstanding talent but when it comes to winning Test matches Farrell is your man.

"Pick an inside centre who is an inside centre. Your 12 needs to win the gainline and Farrell is not winning the gainline at the moment."

Former Ireland wing Shane Horgan: "I would persist with both of them. Cast your mind back to the 2019 World Cup with George Ford and Farrell [when Farrell played 12 and England beat New Zealand in the semi-final].

"Farrell is capable of playing that position with the right 10. They need to get them working together to maximise what they can contribute to England.

"They are not on the same wavelength at the moment. They were better in attack than they have been.

"It maximises your ceiling and the type of rugby you can play is at its highest when you've got a ball player at 12."

Former Wales wing Philippa Tuttiett: "I'm a big fan of Marcus Smith. I think he's the future of the game.

"To leave Farrell out seems insane because he is that Test-match warrior. I can't help but think he is stifling Marcus Smith's play."