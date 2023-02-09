Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Should Steve Borthwick pick both Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell again?

comments46

Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith playing for England
Owen Farrell plays fly-half for club Saracens, but 12 for England currently
Guinness Six Nations - England v Italy
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

It is surely the main question on England fans' lips on squad announcement day - will Steve Borthwick pick both Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell again?

There was much excitement over what the talented duo might do when they first combined in the autumn of 2021, but a year later that had turned sour.

Then head coach Eddie Jones persisted with Smith at fly-half and captain Farrell - who can also play 10 - at inside centre as England concluded a dismal 2022 in which they won just five of 12 Tests.

New boss Borthwick stuck to the script for his first game in charge and the pair failed to click in a Six Nations loss to Scotland on Saturday.

Borthwick will name his team for Sunday's match against Italy on Friday afternoon and it remains to be seen if he will keep faith with the duo.

The topic was heavily debated by former players on BBC Radio 5 Live before the squad announcement for Borthwick's second Test as head coach.

England wing Chris Ashton: "Have you seen enough from Marcus to see that he is able to transfer his Harlequins game onto the international game?

"I'm going Owen 10 [and Smith on the bench]. He has the best all-round game as we've seen for Saracens and England for many years. For what Marcus has in attack, Owen more than makes up for in defence."

Former Scotland scrum-half Andy Nicol: "It's not Smith and Farrell, that's for sure. It's Smith or Farrell.

"What makes Marcus Smith so good at Harlequins is having Andre Esterhuizen at 12. How unconnected were Smith and Farrell in attack and defence against Scotland?

"Their defence was really poor. It's Smith or Farrell and for me it has to be Farrell. Especially if you're Steve Borthwick who is trying to turn this tanker around.

"I know Smith is an outstanding talent but when it comes to winning Test matches Farrell is your man.

"Pick an inside centre who is an inside centre. Your 12 needs to win the gainline and Farrell is not winning the gainline at the moment."

Former Ireland wing Shane Horgan: "I would persist with both of them. Cast your mind back to the 2019 World Cup with George Ford and Farrell [when Farrell played 12 and England beat New Zealand in the semi-final].

"Farrell is capable of playing that position with the right 10. They need to get them working together to maximise what they can contribute to England.

"They are not on the same wavelength at the moment. They were better in attack than they have been.

"It maximises your ceiling and the type of rugby you can play is at its highest when you've got a ball player at 12."

Former Wales wing Philippa Tuttiett: "I'm a big fan of Marcus Smith. I think he's the future of the game.

"To leave Farrell out seems insane because he is that Test-match warrior. I can't help but think he is stifling Marcus Smith's play."

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by Manbearpig, today at 22:43

    Farrell can't run, and Smith can't tackle. Tricky...

    • Reply posted by Grumpyoldtighthead, today at 22:47

      Grumpyoldtighthead replied:
      Silly and over simplistic......but that's what I've come to expect on here, sadly

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 22:42

    Scotland were far braver than England and that why they finally won. I want to see England be brave and attack so for me it’s two centres, two quick wingers, Steward and Smith. Otherwise Farrell first half Smith second for a couple of 6 Nations games which SB must treat as experimental

  • Comment posted by noeljc, today at 22:41

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 22:41

    For me Farrell is simply missing too many kicks.

  • Comment posted by Trentatre, today at 22:39

    The easy solution to having them both in the side, is indeed one starting, the other on the bench.

    It would be wrong to think playing Farrell at 12 and he & England struggling is a new thing. It is not.

    Alternatively go full on Eddie, and stick him in the front row...

  • Comment posted by Kalomo, today at 22:39

    Such ignorant chat on here about Owen Farrell - from the same kind of people who were also also demanding that Alistair Cook be dropped from the England cricket team. As Eddie Jones put it, Farrell is a test match animal. He and Marcus Smitn - who is another world class player - will gel soon enough, I’m look forward to seeing the likes of Henry Arundell play outside them.

  • Comment posted by James Groom 69, today at 22:38

    It’s so blatantly obvious what England have to do here !! Pick Farrell in his natural position ( 10) and have a inside centre that’s going to get you over the gain line . This 10/12 combination isn’t working whatsoever . Farrell 10 tuilagi 12 slade 13 . Even give Dan Kelly a shot at 12 when he’s fit again , world cups not far away and englands back line isn’t looking promising ( from a Scot’s fan

  • Comment posted by Nigel Goldstein-Windsor, today at 22:38

    Here is a potential solution, shift Smith to 9 (he is the right size for it) and then Farrell can play 10 but you still maintain that crucial Smith-Farrell axis. Then it is just a matter of finding a handful of Pacific Islanders to complete the back line.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 22:33

    Farrell is captain so he'll play, his best position is 10 so he's starts with Smith on bench.
    The Smith Farrell axis has not worked.

  • Comment posted by Article1, today at 22:32

    The problem England have is that as soon as they break the gainline through the centres that person is isolated and the ball turned over. Hence England prefer the old style of throwing wide and breaking on the wings. Too predictable. Need to regain set piece too. Forwards and centre are the problem.

  • Comment posted by Gerallt, today at 22:29

    Please!

  • Comment posted by grg, today at 22:29

    If they would like to win they must drop Farrell

  • Comment posted by Rtruth , today at 22:25

    Play Ollie Smith at 10 and dump Farrell and Marcus Smith. Lawrence at 12 and PLAY what is infront of you.

  • Comment posted by Taffy, today at 22:25

    Smith yes Farell no

  • Comment posted by poacher27, today at 22:22

    Don't know but at least a positive in dropping Youngs.

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, today at 22:19

    Change is required and the only way to achieve that is to put Farrell in at 10. You obviously can't just swap them over. Farrell plays 10 for Saracens and has won everything with them in that position. It's a no brainer as far as I'm concerned.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 22:28

      Pope replied:
      They're both rubbish.

  • Comment posted by Not My Real Pseudonym, today at 22:19

    Smith yes. Farrell no.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 22:17

    Yes, yes, yes, connoisseurs of the game and neutrals alike know that Fazzer and Smithers are the two ingredients that prevent England being a flat rugby pancake.

  • Comment posted by gerrard_living_legend, today at 22:17

    after each game I struggle to remember anything smith has done. occasional flashes but not at the level yet. farrell is a bit pedestrian in attack but a beast, leader and talisman

    • Reply posted by Babette scrunch, today at 22:22

      Babette scrunch replied:
      from a football fan i'd expect nothing less... stick to what you know...you beast

  • Comment posted by Mone for Nothing, today at 22:17

    I honestly don't think that Farrell is playing that well and a bigger ball carrier with Smith is a more dangerous combi

    • Reply posted by thewritechoice, today at 22:39

      thewritechoice replied:
      Agree, and his place kicking is below his previous standard

