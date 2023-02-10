Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, online & SC4 from 16:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Scotland host Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday bidding to underline their title credentials by winning their opening two matches for the first time in the Six Nations era.

Scotland have not followed up a round-one win with another victory since beating Ireland and France in 1996.

They have also never defeated Wales with head coach Warren Gatland at the helm in all 10 Six Nations meetings.

Wales must win to keep their tournament alive after losing 34-10 to Ireland.

Team news

Gatland has responded to his side's defeat - Wales' heaviest at home in the Six Nations since 2001 - by overhauling his forward pack and dropping veteran British and Irish Lions trio Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Wales make five changes, with Christ Tshiunza awarded his Six Nations debut alongside Tommy Reffell in the back row, while Jac Morgan moves from six to eight.

Wyn Jones comes in for Gareth Thomas and Dillon Lewis replaces the injured Tomas Francis, with Dafydd Jenkins starting in the second row.

Rhys Davies is set for his Wales debut having been preferred to Ospreys team-mate Alun Wyn on the Welsh bench, although Faletau has been retained among the replacements.

Scotland are riding high after winning back-to-back matches at Twickenham for the first time in their history to retain the Calcutta Cup and head coach Gregor Townsend has made just one change to his starting XV.

Zander Fagerson, who has not played since early December due to a hamstring injury, replaces WP Nel in the front row after missing out against England.

Nel drops to the bench in an otherwise unchanged squad.

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: "To understand where both these sides are, you only have to look at the team selections. Scotland, settled and content after Twickenham with the only change a fit-again Zander Fagerson returning at tight-head prop. Wales, caught between the old and the new and this week opting for youth in the pack.

"It leaves Scotland to attempt to live with the status of being strong favourites and finally back things up on the second weekend of a Six Nations.

"Wales already seem to be casting an eye to the future and to the World Cup. Warren Gatland's perfect record against Scotland has never been under greater threat."

Six Nations: Why Warburton thinks Scotland will beat Wales

View from both camps

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "We actually delayed the [internal] team announcement because we had a few selections that we had to sleep on. I believe they've earned the right to get a second opportunity to build on that win against England but the performance wasn't at our best level.

"We've got players on the bench and out of the 23 who are quality players that have played very well for us in the past or are itching for that opportunity, so it wasn't an easy decision, but these guys now have the opportunity to build on last week."

Wales head coach Warren Gatland on dropping Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric: "We still want to do well in this tournament and Saturday's game is important for us, but we need to think long-term as well in the next seven or eight months.

"We have got a huge disparity between those experienced players with the number of caps they've got, and a lot of incredibly talented youngsters with a limited number of caps. We just need to find that balance.

"We've explained it to the squad in terms of our rationale and thinking. They understand it. We know what they can do, but some of these youngsters we don't know what their potential is or how they are going to handle international rugby."

Line-ups

Scotland: 15-Hogg; 14-Steyn, 13-Jones, 12-Tuipulotu, 11-Van der Merwe; 10-Russell, 9-White; 1-Schoeman, 2-Turner, 3-Z. Fagerson, 4-R. Gray, 5-Gilchrist, 6-Ritchie (capt), 7-Crosbie, 8-M. Fagerson

Replacements: 16-Brown, 17-Bhatti, 18-WP Nel, 19-J. Gray, 20-Dempsey, 21-Horne, 22-Kinghorn, 23-Harris

Wales: 15-L. Williams; 14-Adams, 13-North, 12-Hawkins, 11-Dyer; 10-Biggar, 9-T. Williams; 1-W. Jones, 2-Owens (capt), 3-Lewis, 4-Jenkins, 5-Beard, 6-Tshiunza, 7-Reffell, 8-Morgan

Replacements: 16-Baldwin, 17-Carre, 18-Brown, 19-Davies, 20-Faletau, 21-Webb, 22-Patchell, 23-Cuthbert

Ireland, Scotland and France all secured bonus-point wins in the opening round of the Six Nations

Match facts

Head-to-head

Wales have won 13 of their last 15 Six Nations matches against Scotland in the Guinness Six Nations (L2), including six of their last seven at Murrayfield.

Warren Gatland has won all 10 matches against Scotland while in charge of Wales. His only defeat against Scotland in the championship came with Ireland in 2001.

Scotland

Scotland have not won their opening two matches of the championship since 1996. They defeated Ireland away from home and France at Murrayfield.

They have won their opening match of the Six Nations for the third year in a row. However, they went on to lose to Wales in round two in both 2021 and 2022.

Wales

Wales have lost 10 of their last 13 Test matches.

They have also lost their last four games in the Six Nations. It is only the second time in the last 15 years that they have lost four successive fixtures in this tournament (also 2020).

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Touch judges: Frank Murphy (Ireland) & Chris Busby (Ireland)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)