Conor Murray lines up a kick during Ireland training at the Aviva Stadium on Friday

Six Nations: Ireland v France Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary & highlights on BBC Sport website & app.

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray is in "good form" and is set to play against France in the Six Nations despite his father sustaining "serious injuries" in a road traffic collision.

Murray's dad Gerry is being treated in hospital after colliding with a truck while cycling in County Limerick.

"He's in good form, he's back with the group and looking forward to the game," said Irish scrum coach John Fogarty.

"We wish his dad the very best from the squad and a quick recovery."

Asked if there was a possibility of the Munster back being stood down for the match, Fogarty replied: "Not that I'm aware of. Conor's good, he's great, all considered."

According to police, the 33-year-old's father was cycling on the N20 near Patrickswell on Tuesday afternoon when he was injured.

The Munster back, though, was named in Ireland's starting XV for Saturday's match at Aviva Stadium.

Head coach Andy Farrell opted against going into specific details about the player's personal issue on Thursday before news broke of the incident.

Murray, who has 101 Ireland caps, started last weekend's 34-10 win in Wales after stepping in as a late replacement due to a hamstring injury to first-choice number nine Jamison Gibson-Park.

The mouthwatering meeting of the world's top two nations is being touted as a probable championship title decider.

Last year's encounter lived up to that billing, with Ireland having to settle for the consolation of a Triple Crown after France went on to complete the Grand Slam following a 30-24 round-two success in Paris.