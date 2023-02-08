Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Youngs is England's most-capped men's player with 122 international appearances

Guinness Six Nations - England v Italy Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Experienced scrum-half Ben Youngs has been left out of England's 29-man squad to face Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Northampton's Alex Mitchell is included as one of the two scrum-halves along with Jack van Poortvliet.

Flanker Ben Curry, who started the 29-23 defeat by Scotland, has also been left out as has wing Anthony Watson.

Wing Henry Arundell, centre Henry Slade and flanker Jack Willis are all included.

Slade (hip) and Arundell (foot) have both recovered from injury to be available for selection.

England head coach Steve Borthwick will confirm his matchday 23 on Friday afternoon.