Eight Cornish Pirates players scored the eight tries for the team in their 52-5 win over Caldy

Cornish Pirates are "not getting carried away" despite securing a place in the Championship Cup semi-final, said joint head coach Gavin Cattle.

The Pirates scored eight tries to comprehensively beat Caldy 52-5 on Saturday and keep their 100% record in the cup, making them the only side to remain unbeaten.

They travel to Ampthill on 18 February in the final round of pool games.

A win would secure the club a home tie in the final four of the competition.

"[It would be] very helpful for the club to get something like that here, Cornwall gets pretty excited about semi-finals and cup finals," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"That was the aim at the start of this block but we've got to go away to Ampthill now and get something out of that.

"It's been a frustrating couple of months for all of the team so it's nice to get a reward like this.

"We've got a tough game next week and we're not getting carried away with that and then we flip our focus back to the league which we're desperate to get back up that table as well."

Cornish Pirates are currently eighth in the Championship table, having lost their past two matches, and are 10 points behind Hartpury College in sixth.

"The league is running away so we've still got to focus on climbing up that and closing the gap because that's important but again, there's two competitions to win and we're still in this one so it's pleasing," Cattle added.