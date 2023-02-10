Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Victory over Hartpury RFC took Jersey to the top of their Championship Cup pool

Jersey Reds thrashed Hartpury RFC 47-7 to remain on course for a Championship Cup semi-final berth.

James Dun, Macauley Cook, Brendan Owen and Ryan Hutler all crossed to give Reds the bonus point before the break and a 26-0 half-time lead.

A penalty try and Tomi Lewis score took the lead to 33 points before Bradley Denty got Hartpury on the board.

Josh Gray had the final say to seal a seven-try win and take Jersey four points clear at the top of Pool One.

The Reds have secured four wins from five in the pool, but second-placed Ealing Trailfinders could retake top spot if they beat Nottingham in their game in hand on Saturday.

Jersey also host Nottingham in their final pool game next Friday.

Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey he was delighted with the performance.

"Early on in the game we absorbed some real pressure but our defensive sets were excellent, and when we were able to get the ball in the right areas of the pitch we were able to take advantage," he said.

"To go in at half-time with a bonus point already was exciting but we knew we had a fair bit to do in the second half, and you could see that with the way they were throwing the ball around.

"Our players were really accurate today but that's testament to how we've trained all week. Let's focus on putting in another performance in front of our supporters."