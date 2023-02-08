Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lucio Cinti has won 13 caps for Argentina

Argentina international Lucio Cinti has signed a new contract with Premiership club London Irish.

The 22-year-old back has scored six tries in 27 appearances since joining the Exiles in the autumn of 2021.

"Lucio's growth in his time so far with us has been there for all to see," director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website. external-link

"He has really come along a great deal in his capabilities as a player and a team-mate."

Irish have not disclosed the length of Cinti's new deal.