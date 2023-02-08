Huw Jones scored Scotland's opening try in the win over England at Twickenham

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland must "back up" an impressive opening win over England against Wales to avoid further Six Nations frustration, says centre Huw Jones.

In the past two campaigns, Scotland have beaten England in the first week, then lost to Wales in the second match, going on to finish fourth in the table each time.

"It's something we spoke about in the first week when we came in here, about how historically we've had some big wins but we've not always managed to back them up," said Jones.

"We'll get to the end of a championship and we'll always be disappointed with how we've done, thinking we could have done a lot better with the guys we've got in the room.

"There was a massive emphasis from everyone saying, 'We can't have that again'. We know we're good enough to beat the teams in this competition, but the main thing is stringing together good performances and being able to build some momentum."

Glasgow Warriors' Jones marked his first appearance for Scotland in just over two years with the opening try in a thrilling 29-23 victory at Twickenham.

"Since coming back from injury, things have gone well," he said. "I've trained well and that usually translates on to the pitch for me. I'm just trying to keep that up.

"At the beginning of my career, international games and tries seemed to come quite easy and that obviously dropped off a bit for a while so now when I do get the chance, I really cherish it."

Scotland have not managed to emerge victorious from their first two games in the tournament since finishing as Five Nations runners-up in 1996.

And they have won just two of their last nine meetings with Wales in Edinburgh, in 2007 and 2017, with Jones, now capped 32 times, playing in the latter game.

"Winning the first two games would be huge and that would give us confidence, but not too much that we will get over-confident," he said.

"If we can win this weekend it will put us in a good place going forward and we know there is more on the line. If we do that, it wouldn't just be a case of trying to finish as high as we can, we'd have a chance to do something special."