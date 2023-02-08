Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Christ Tshiunza has played three internationals for Wales but has yet to feature in the Six Nations

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand .

Wales head coach Warren Gatland will consider reshuffling his forwards when he names his side to face Scotland.

Wales were convincingly defeated 34-10 in the Six Nations opening game against Ireland in Cardiff.

Gatland will weigh up whether to start with younger forwards like Exeter duo Christ Tshiunza and Dafydd Jenkins and Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell.

Wales name their side at 12:00 GMT on Thursday.

If Tshiunza, 21, lock Jenkins, 20 and Reffell, 23, were to be given first Six Nations starting roles, the positions of established performers like Alun Wyn Jones, 37, Taulupe Faletau, 32, and Justin Tipuric, 33, will come under scrutiny.

World record cap holder Jones has been deemed fit for selection after Gatland initially said after the Ireland defeat the lock would be unavailable for the Edinburgh encounter.

Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau have both been selected for three British and Irish Lions tours

Gatland said Jones failed a head injury assessment (HIA) during the game at the Principality Stadium, but Wales medics say he can play this weekend after a further investigation showed he suffered a neck rather than a head injury.

Tshiunza was not included in the match-day 23 against Ireland but could come into contention to feature in a new-look back row alongside Reffell and Jac Morgan, 23.

Wales are waiting on the fitness of prop Tomas Francis, who came off against Ireland at half-time because of a calf problem and was replaced by Dillon Lewis. Dragons front row Leon Brown is the other tight-head prop option in the squad.

On the other side of the scrum, British and Irish Lions prop Wyn Jones will come into the selection equation after missing out to Gareth Thomas and Rhys Carre against Ireland.

Wales are hopeful centre George North will prove his fitness after picking up a couple of knocks against Ireland.