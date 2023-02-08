Joe Hawkins made his Ospreys debut at 18 and has played two internationals for Wales

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

There might not be many bright spots in Welsh rugby at the moment, but the emergence of Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins might just be one reason to remain positive.

The 20-year-old has made an immediate impression on Wales head coach Warren Gatland with his notable footballing ability and all-round excellence.

Hawkins made his Test debut against Australia during this season's Autumn Nations Series, which turned out to be the final game of Wayne Pivac's Wales coaching reign.

Gatland had no hesitation in retaining Hawkins for Wales' 34-10 Six Nations opening defeat against Ireland when he again underlined his quality.

Hawkins looks set to feature in Saturday's trip to face Scotland at Murrayfield and he has settled seamlessly at Test level, already developing a midfield combination with 110 times-capped George North.

Less than a year ago, Hawkins was playing for Wales Under-20s so the rise has been rapid.

"When you are in the under-20s, you see the senior team playing and you have always got ambitions of going on and playing for the senior team," added Hawkins.

"I probably didn't think it would happen as quickly as it has done. It is a bit surreal being out there on the training field.

"I guess it's just trying to take in all the experience they (senior players) have, and then put it into your game.

"All you can do is take care of business back at your region and hope you get a bit of recognition internationally.

"I wasn't expecting it to happen as quickly as this. I just focus on playing for the Ospreys, and then whatever happens, happens."

Gatland preferred big ball-carriers like Jamie Roberts and Hadleigh Parkes at inside-centre in his first stint in charge.

Hawkins possesses some of those physicality qualities, but also provides more refined offloading and kicking options.

Hawkins has also played at 10 and Wales kicking coach and record points scorer Neil Jenkins has told Gatland he believes the young product could end up as a 10 in the senior game.

"I have always tried to be as rounded as possible, the way the game is going, you can't be too one-dimensional," said Hawkins.

"I like the ball-play, but you have got to be able to bash it up a little bit as well."

Hawkins is also adapting to interacting with some of the players he admired growing up.

"On the field, it would probably be quite easy to go within yourself a little bit, but if you want to compete with the players in camp you have got to try and be bold and be vocal," added Hawkins.

"When you come in with big characters, if you want to impact the game and training, you can't go into your shell.

"They would rather it if you are vocal and demanding on the field, so that is what you have got to try and do."

The Wales coaching staff will keep his feet on the ground as new defence coach Mike Forshaw emphasises.

"He apparently played well against the Wallabies in the autumn and he is a new player and I'm impressed with some of the abilities he has," said Forshaw.

"There are some things he needs to get better at defensively and I have worked closely with him, and had some one-on-one footage, to get him on the same page of what I want to achieve here with the backs.

"Some people tell me he could be number 10 in the future, so he's got some good footballing ability. He had some good touches at the weekend."

The Hawkins family has a proud rugby tradition, with Joe's father David a former Aberavon centre, his uncle Dan also an accomplished player and grandfather Brian a Wales Youth cap who played for Newport and Newbridge.

"When I was younger, he (David) coached me a bit, so he was always giving me advice along the way, but these days he lets me crack on," Hawkins added.

"They have been loving it. It's almost like living another career through me.

"They are all proud. If I am involved on Saturday, they will be making the trip up to Scotland."