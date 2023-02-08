Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Johnny Sexton had to go off in the second half of Ireland's win over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has insisted that there are no concerns over his fitness for Saturday's Six Nations contest against France.

Sexton, 37, came off in the second half of the opening 34-10 win over Wales and it was initially said that he had undergone a head injury assessment.

However Ireland coach Andy Farrell later stated that Sexton's issue had been a "slight dead leg".

"I'll be ready to go for 80 (minutes) this week if needed," said Sexton.

"I was happy in terms of how I felt physically at the weekend.

"Obviously the confusion around the NIA and stuff like that, it's nothing I can control."

The regular Monday fitness update on the Ireland team said that Sexton would "complete the HIA process later today" but the Ireland skipper said at Wednesday's team media briefing that he would be fit for Saturday's much-awaited contest in Dublin against last season's Grand Slam winners.

