Six Nations 2023: Conor Murray fit as Rob Herring starts for Ireland against France

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugbycomments38

Rob Herring (left) takes over from injury hooker Dan Sheehan while Conor Murray (right) has been passed fit to start
Six Nations: Ireland v France
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary & highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made one change for Saturday's Six Nations game against France as Rob Herring replaces injured hooker Dan Sheehan.

Sheehan's hamstring injury sees him drop out of the matchday squad, with fit-again Ronan Kelleher on the bench.

There had been speculation over Conor Murray's fitness but the Munster scrum-half is selected in the half-backs alongside skipper Johnny Sexton.

Fly-half Sexton starts despite having to go off during the win over Wales.

It was initially stated that Sexton had undergone a head injury assessment but Farrell later clarified that the veteran number 10's fitness issue was a dead leg.

Sexton's availability means he starts Saturday's Test against title rivals and reigning Grand Slam winners France, who will be unchanged for the Dublin game despite opening this year's championship with an unconvincing 29-24 defeat of Italy in Rome.

Sexton, 37, missed last year's defeat in Paris because of a hamstring problem.

Sheehan's absence will be seen as a big loss for Ireland with the 24-year-old having firmly established himself as Farrell's first-choice hooker, featuring in all 11 of the country's games in 2022.

Dan Sheehan in action against Wales
Sheehan has cemented his place in the Irish starting line-up after making his debut in November 2021

Centre Robbie Henshaw was not fit enough to make the initial Six Nations squad while Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Furlong and Cian Healy all missed last week's win and remain out of the matchday 23.

Farrell, who has lost all three meetings with France since taking the Ireland reins in 2019, sticks with a back three of Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe.

Bundee Aki remains among the replacements with the midfield partnership of Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose retained.

Finlay Bealham and Andrew Porter are kept in the front row alongside Herring.

James Ryan - who captained Ireland in last year's defeat by France in Sexton's absence - starts alongside Tadhg Beirne in the second row, with Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris again lining out in the back row.

Les Bleus, the only team to beat Ireland in Dublin since the 2019 World Cup, are bidding for a 15th successive victory to put themselves in pole position to win the championship.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; Sexton, Murray; Porter, Herring, Bealham, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, O'Toole, Henderson, Conan, Casey, Byrne, Aki.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Willemse, Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert.

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by Rene La Leek, today at 15:34

    Yes, it is nearly time for us to see who is the best. France Ireland are not England so no excuses about officials or new coach. Big game for big time players. My heart said France and my head said France also. 🇫🇷

  • Comment posted by Roy G Biv, today at 15:23

    Sheehan is an extremely mobile hooker, but Herring's no bad replacement. Not as mobile but a sound scrummager. I don't see Ireland being weakened any by this - perhaps lose a bit in terms of ball carrying, but in the set piece they'll hold their own.

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 15:22

    Murrays not a Leinster player?

  • Comment posted by al777, today at 15:11

    As an aside, the Ireland U20s fixture on Friday night is a sell out. Not sure how often that happens but just shows the strength of rugby in Ireland at the mo.

  • Comment posted by JGR, today at 15:11

    Allez les blues

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 15:09

    No point risking Sexton for this game. It’s going to be 40-50 points

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 15:25

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Nah, France ain’t that good, will be around 20!

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 15:07

    If France play like they did against Italy then Ireland will romp home. Hope that I am right.

  • Comment posted by al777, today at 15:06

    Sheehan is a loss but Herring is a good set piece operator and good off the back of the maul. Assuming Kelleher is match fit, he will be a good option from the bench.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 14:55

    While Ireland dealt with Wales pretty handliy last week, they will be put under much more pressure on Saturday. Ireland may struggle up front, and injuries could play a part. While there is experience and strength on the bench, in terms of the forwards, backs cover is particularly thin.
    This game will be a big test, and hopefully they can overcome it.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 15:05

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Agree with all of that!

  • Comment posted by Quint, today at 14:52

    Massive, massive blow losing Sheehan on top of Furlong. France will go after Ireland in the scrum. Bit surprised AF didn't bring in Henderson and move Beirne to 6. France naming an unchanged team is ominous.

  • Comment posted by Finnerstoun, today at 14:44

    Can see Ireland going completely all-out to get the win over France this Saturday, then perhaps using the squad depth until Murrayfield on March 12th.

    They have some truly immense forwards to pick from too - cant imagine the likes of Sheehan , JvdF and Porter not being involved with the Lions in 2025. Likely Test starters.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 14:50

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Yep, right now Lions would be close to the Irish pack with the Scottish backs!!!

  • Comment posted by moonsorrow999, today at 14:43

    I noticed Ireland and France playing their best 10 at 10, their best 12 at 12 and not accommodating players who have been out of form for 2 years. Would be crazy if a top international side did that....

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 15:06

      Mad World replied:
      It will never catch on!

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 14:42

    JGP, Furlong and Sheehan and big misses. Might even be the difference on the day. IF France turn up there’s only one winner….and they’re wearing bleu!!!

    • Reply posted by GretaGarbage, today at 15:19

      GretaGarbage replied:
      Ireland 1/2 and France 9/5. If you're offering even money on Ireland I'll have a big whack of that value!

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 14:40

    GET THE SCOTLAND HYS OPEN NOW!

    • Reply posted by provyd, today at 14:56

      provyd replied:
      Yup - if there's a HYS for the Ireland and Wales team announcements, why isn't there one for Scotland?

  • Comment posted by AOK, today at 14:40

    Sheehan's a loss. His contributions away from the hooker duties will be missed.

