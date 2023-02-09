Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Rob Herring (left) and Conor Murray (right) will start for Ireland in a game which many feel will decide this year's Six Nations

Six Nations: Ireland v France Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made one change for Saturday's Six Nations game against France as Rob Herring replaces injured hooker Dan Sheehan.

Sheehan's hamstring injury sees him drop out of the matchday squad, with fit-again Ronan Kelleher on the bench.

There had been speculation over Conor Murray's fitness but the Munster scrum-half is selected in the half-backs alongside skipper Johnny Sexton.

Fly-half Sexton starts despite having to go off during the win over Wales.

It was initially stated that Sexton had undergone a head injury assessment but Farrell later clarified that the veteran number 10's fitness issue was a dead leg.

Sexton's availability means he starts Saturday's Test against title rivals and reigning Grand Slam winners France, who will be unchanged for the Dublin game despite opening this year's championship with an unconvincing 29-24 defeat of Italy in Rome.

Sexton, 37, missed last year's defeat in Paris because of a hamstring problem.

Centre Robbie Henshaw was not fit enough to make the initial Six Nations squad while Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Furlong and Cian Healy all missed last week's win and remain out of the matchday 23.

Farrell, who has lost all three meetings with France since taking the Ireland reins in 2019, sticks with a back three of Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe.

Bundee Aki remains among the replacements with the midfield partnership of Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose retained.

Finlay Bealham and Andrew Porter are kept in the front row alongside Herring.

James Ryan - who captained Ireland in last year's defeat by France in Sexton's absence - starts alongside Tadhg Beirne in the second row, with Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris again lining out in the back row.

Les Bleus, the only team to beat Ireland in Dublin since the 2019 World Cup, are bidding for a 15th successive victory to put themselves in pole position to win the championship.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; Sexton, Murray; Porter, Herring, Bealham, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, O'Toole, Henderson, Conan, Casey, Byrne, Aki.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Willemse, Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert.