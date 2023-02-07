Adam Radwan: Newcastle Falcons winger signs new three-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Newcastle winger Adam Radwan has signed a new three-year contract.
The 25-year-old has scored 46 tries in 86 appearances for the Falcons.
He scored a hat-trick on his England debut and also got a try in his second - and most recent - international appearance in November 2021.
"We've got a great group of lads, there's a real drive to push the club forward and we're committed to achieving things," Radwan told the club website.
"My family are close by, and the way the fans get behind me and the team up here is just outstanding.
"It was a relatively easy decision because of how tight the group is and how well we support each other. We train hard and have a lot of fun around it, and it's just a good place to be."
Newcastle are ninth in the 11-team Premiership but have a game in hand on all the sides above them.