Six Nations 2023: Gatland omits veteran Wales trio against Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments205

Christ Tshiunza, Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell
L-R: Christ Tshiunza, Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell
Six Nations: Scotland v Wales
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.

Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric have been left out of Wales' starting team for Saturday's Six Nations visit to Scotland.

Warren Gatland has rung the changes to his pack following last week's heavy defeat to Ireland.

It includes first Wales starts for Exeter Chiefs pair Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza while Tommy Reffell completes a new-look back-row.

Ken Owens, Adam Beard and Jac Morgan are the only forwards kept in.

The backline is unchanged, but the omissions in the pack signal the start of a changing of the guard for Wales.

Having opted for experience in the opening game against Ireland, Gatland is using the trip to Murrayfield to blood new players, with one eye on the World Cup later this year.

Former Wales captains Jones and Tipuric have both been omitted completely from the match-day squad, while their Ospreys team-mate Rhys Davies is poised to make his Test debut off the bench.

Dragons tight-head Leon Brown is also among the replacements, and is set for his first Wales appearance since last year's Championship.

Back-row gamble

Faletau will travel to Edinburgh having been dropped to the bench as Gatland gambles on youth as he looks to the long-term future.

The rookie back-row of Tshiunza, 21, Reffell, 23 and Morgan, 23, have just 20 international appearances between them, mostly as replacements, and face a Scotland team that beat England at Twickenham last week.

Gatland said: "We've made some changes but tried to keep some continuity with the same backline.

"Wyn [Jones] has been working really hard in the last three weeks in camp and he gets an opportunity.

"Then Dafydd Jenkins comes into the second-row, looking a bit to the future. Christ Tshiunza as well. We're looking at options at eight if Toby Faletau picks up an injury who's going to cover there, so Jac gets that chance."

Prop Gareth Thomas is dropped while Tomas Francis is ruled out with the calf injury he picked up during the first half of the 34-10 defeat to Ireland in Cardiff.

Alun Wyn Jones had initially been ruled out, but was available for selection after medics said it was a blow to the neck, rather than the head.

Gatland said: "I was delighted with the players after we named the team. Obviously there were some changes but the rest of the boys were absolutely brilliant in terms of congratulating people. To me, that was a real positive in the squad."

George North has been passed fit after picking up a couple of knocks against Ireland while Liam Williams, a try-scorer against Ireland as a late replacement for Leigh Halfpenny, holds onto the jersey in an unchanged back line.

However Gatland admits Wales must find a clinical edge as well as improve their discipline against Scotland.

He said: "We've tried to focus on the positives and the things that we can address ourselves. We created opportunities last week but weren't clinical enough [and] we need to start better.

"We gave away some stupid penalties and unforced penalties when we weren't really under a lot of pressure so that's again been an area we've spoken about.

"Scotland have experience in that squad, so it's going to be a good test of the improvements that we can make from last week."

Wales: L Williams; Adams, North, Hawkins, Dyer; Biggar, T Williams; W Jones, Owens (capt), Lewis, Jenkins, Beard, Tshiunza, Reffell, Morgan.

Replacements: Baldwin, Carre, Brown, Davies, Faletau, Webb, Patchell, Cuthbert.

Comments

Join the conversation

206 comments

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 12:17

    AWJ is a legend of rugby but right decision to drop him. He isn't even half the player he was in his prime. It's been sad to see him at international level as he has looked like a punch drunk old boxer hanging on. Keep him involved as his experience is invaluable but move him into a coaching role.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 12:40

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      Beyond me how he hasn't come to this realisation himself rather than having it forced upon him.

  • Comment posted by Rollman, today at 12:26

    Brilliant to see Christ Tshiunza selected, much deserved.

    Physically ready for international level, in form for Chiefs and has the potential to be the future spark for the Welsh forward pack.

    Reffell too - has been fantastic for Tigers, even outplaying Tipuric vs Ospreys and these are the games we need to expose young talent too.

    Great selection Gats, essential for RWC development.

    • Reply posted by longsuffren, today at 12:36

      longsuffren replied:
      Just a shame it includes Beard.

  • Comment posted by Walesjay, today at 12:21

    Why are we still picking North in the centre...I have yet to see him play well there for all the times he has tried.. Pick a specialist there for the love of god !

    • Reply posted by Eddy1961, today at 12:50

      Eddy1961 replied:
      Totally agree has gone missing all to often

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 12:17

    These changes are overdue. They should have been done last year by pivac.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 12:26

      cb replied:
      At least Gats gave the old guard one last go to prove themselves, they didn't. Makes sense to pick on form and youth over age. The side looks alright and by WC gatland as usual will be at it.

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 12:24

    This will be a really interesting game. Big reaction expected from the Welsh, and Scotland need to finally show they have the mentality to go back to back.

    As a scot, very much hoping we can dig this one out. I think it'll be extremely close! Can't wait!

  • Comment posted by Webb1, today at 12:17

    The three AWJ, TF, JT have done Wales proud and we will miss them. Gatland is right to give other players a chance. We need to rebuild no matter how painful it might be.

  • Comment posted by S-Force, today at 12:26

    Not sure on the new guys coming in for WAL. But AWJ was blowing last week and really struggling to keep up. He is some warrior but ages get us all. I'm not convinced with all the 'Superb Scotland' chat. We were decent against a rough ENG team. Gats will have prep'd WAL well and they will be gunning for us. All it takes is a few penalties and a yellow and it can go either way.

    • Reply posted by longsuffren, today at 12:34

      longsuffren replied:
      Sensible comments, agree, it’s not the foregone conclusion, there are some hungry welsh boys here fighting for a World Cup space.

  • Comment posted by MattMcG90, today at 12:30

    I was lucky enough to see the game on Saturday from an Irish perspective and sadly it was telling that the race was run for a few of the 30+ players which is sad but necessary

    Best of luck to you guys up North Scotland are tough to crack now as England found out.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 12:37

      Dad replied:
      I actually watched the England match, if England could actually defend then I think the result would have been much different. I don't think Wales have too much to worry about

  • Comment posted by big Al, today at 12:29

    Very brave selection...but so necessary. Would like to have seen Grady at 13 and Webb at 9. Otherwise I'm with him !!

  • Comment posted by GretaGarbage, today at 12:16

    Long since been saying Alun Wyn is being picked with heart before head. If he is to be involved it has to be as a bench player at around 60 mins...mind you who is going to referee the game without AWJ on the pitch?

    • Reply posted by goodoldboy, today at 12:24

      goodoldboy replied:
      Biggar?

  • Comment posted by kinsang, today at 12:25

    My gut feeling is that changes are due for the Welsh team. Ideally this would have been a few changes at a time - it would not surprise me if Scotland win comfortably, but patience is required, rather than think the changes aren't required if that happens. It's always difficult to come into a team low on confidence, no matter how good Gats is - could be a lot of short-term pain for Wales.

  • Comment posted by montylicious46, today at 12:16

    Well that immediately puts an end to any hint of Scottish complacency!
    Why has my anxiety level risen a notch or two?

  • Comment posted by llareggub, today at 12:28

    A very young and inexperienced back row but all of them have been on form for their club sides so I am content. At last we are seeing some development in the side; should have started 18 months ago. It's Scotland's game to lose IMHO. Wales may not win on Saturday but I should like to see an improved performance; some hungry youngsters in that pack.

    • Reply posted by one, today at 12:56

      one replied:
      “At last we are seeing some development in the side should have started 18 months ago “ ??????
      IT DID , these players were capped very early in their careers, and then Pivac was criticised for “chopping and changing “ it’s called development, and it’s why we have these options now .

  • Comment posted by Jamie_B, today at 12:16

    I think Gatland has done the right thing here with the pack. It will be fast and open up in Murrayfield and we need players to keep pace.

    • Reply posted by sastro, today at 12:34

      sastro replied:
      What's Dan Biggar doing in a "fast and open" game?

  • Comment posted by Martyn, today at 12:25

    Had to be done,did the right thing by showing loyalty now able to ring the changes and probably last chance saloon for George North as well

  • Comment posted by vallyboy22, today at 12:14

    WELL WE CANT DO ANY WORSE UP FRONT

    • Reply posted by sastro, today at 13:08

      sastro replied:
      Promise?

  • Comment posted by Rene La Leek, today at 12:49

    Neutral French fans think Scotland and Wales are the same because on their good day either side can play a great winning game. This match is no different. Wales have new players who want to prove they are good enough and Scotland have players who must win more than England game and win second and third games. Wales and Scotland fans both enjoy time together. Good luck to both.

  • Comment posted by longsuffren, today at 12:36

    Gatland, time to shave your Beard!

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 12:39

      richard replied:
      I am assuming this is a pun

  • Comment posted by Fore Left, today at 12:24

    Quite surprised by Tipuric being left out, I thought he was one of the inform club players?
    From a neutrals point of view, this should be great game too.
    Wales, along with England will be using the 6N to look at new players, tactics with more focus being on the WC.

    • Reply posted by CPMAC, today at 12:28

      CPMAC replied:
      😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Brilliant. No they are not!! England have no idea what their starting team should be never mind, squad. Wales are in turmoil at the minute too. Don’t make poor excuses for crappy rugby.

  • Comment posted by Cardiffian, today at 12:23

    Good selection. I like the bench too. Great to have Leon back. Scotland clear favourites, but will be tight...

    • Reply posted by GretaGarbage, today at 12:26

      GretaGarbage replied:
      "Clear" favourites but will be tight .. a bit like a runaway 10-9 victory?

