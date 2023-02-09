Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric have been left out of Wales' starting team for Saturday's Six Nations visit to Scotland.

Warren Gatland has rung the changes to his pack following last week's heavy defeat to Ireland.

It includes first Wales starts for Exeter Chiefs pair Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza while Tommy Reffell completes a new-look back-row.

Ken Owens, Adam Beard and Jack Morgan are the only forwards kept in.

The backline is unchanged, but the omissions in the pack signal the start of a changing of the guard for Wales.

Having opted for experience in the opening game against Ireland, Gatland is using the trip to Murrayfield to blood new players, with one eye on the World Cup later this year.

Former Wales captains Jones and Tipuric have both been omitted completely from the match-day squad, while their Ospreys team-mate Rhys Davies is poised to make his Test debut off the bench.

Faletau will travel to Edinburgh having been dropped to the bench as Gatland gambles on youth as he looks to the long-term future.

The rookie back-row of Tshiunza, 21, Reffell, 23 and Morgan, 23, have just 20 international appearances between them and face a Scotland team that beat England at Twickenham last week.

Gatland said: "We've made some changes but tried to keep some continuity with the same backline.

"Wyn [Jones] has been working really hard in the last three weeks in camp and he gets an opportunity.

"Then Dafydd Jenkins comes into the second-row, looking a bit to the future. Christ Tshiunza as well. We're looking at options at eight if Toby Faletau picks up an injury who's going to cover there, so Jac gets that chance."

Wales: L Williams; Adams, North, Hawkins, Dyer; Biggar, T Williams; W Jones, Owens (capt), Lewis, Jenkins, Beard, Tshiunza, Reffell, Morgan.

Replacements: Baldwin, Carre, Brown, Davies, Faletau, Webb, Patchell, Cuthbert.

