Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Gatland omits veteran Wales trio against Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments87

Breaking news
Six Nations: Scotland v Wales
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.

Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric have been left out of Wales' starting team for Saturday's Six Nations visit to Scotland.

Warren Gatland has rung the changes to his pack following last week's heavy defeat to Ireland.

It includes first Wales starts for Exeter Chiefs pair Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza while Tommy Reffell completes a new-look back-row.

Ken Owens, Adam Beard and Jack Morgan are the only forwards kept in.

The backline is unchanged, but the omissions in the pack signal the start of a changing of the guard for Wales.

Having opted for experience in the opening game against Ireland, Gatland is using the trip to Murrayfield to blood new players, with one eye on the World Cup later this year.

Former Wales captains Jones and Tipuric have both been omitted completely from the match-day squad, while their Ospreys team-mate Rhys Davies is poised to make his Test debut off the bench.

Faletau will travel to Edinburgh having been dropped to the bench as Gatland gambles on youth as he looks to the long-term future.

The rookie back-row of Tshiunza, 21, Reffell, 23 and Morgan, 23, have just 20 international appearances between them and face a Scotland team that beat England at Twickenham last week.

Gatland said: "We've made some changes but tried to keep some continuity with the same backline.

"Wyn [Jones] has been working really hard in the last three weeks in camp and he gets an opportunity.

"Then Dafydd Jenkins comes into the second-row, looking a bit to the future. Christ Tshiunza as well. We're looking at options at eight if Toby Faletau picks up an injury who's going to cover there, so Jac gets that chance."

Wales: L Williams; Adams, North, Hawkins, Dyer; Biggar, T Williams; W Jones, Owens (capt), Lewis, Jenkins, Beard, Tshiunza, Reffell, Morgan.

Replacements: Baldwin, Carre, Brown, Davies, Faletau, Webb, Patchell, Cuthbert.

More to follow

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

87 comments

  • Comment posted by Polzoid, today at 12:30

    I’ll be having a few quid on Wales to beat Scotland, having seen that team selection.

  • Comment posted by MattMcG90, today at 12:30

    I was lucky enough to see the game on Saturday from an Irish perspective and sadly it was telling that the race was run for a few of the 30+ players which is sad but necessary

    Best of luck to you guys up North Scotland are tough to crack now as England found out.

  • Comment posted by S-Force, today at 12:29

    Also WAL were written off last year but managed battle to a few wins which prob should have gone the other way. DB basically dragged WAL to win against us SCO last year....they now have GATs back....its going to be tight.

  • Comment posted by big Al, today at 12:29

    Very brave selection...but so necessary. Would like to have seen Grady at 13 and Webb at 9. Otherwise I'm with him !!

  • Comment posted by CPMAC, today at 12:29

    Can genuinely see Wales collapsing by HT. Scotland by 20 points.

  • Comment posted by llareggub, today at 12:28

    A very young and inexperienced back row but all of them have been on form for their club sides so I am content. At last we are seeing some development in the side; should have started 18 months ago. It's Scotland's game to lose IMHO. Wales may not win on Saturday but I should like to see an improved performance; some hungry youngsters in that pack.

  • Comment posted by Rollman, today at 12:26

    Brilliant to see Christ Tshiunza selected, much deserved.

    Physically ready for international level, in form for Chiefs and has the potential to be the future spark for the Welsh forward pack.

    Reffell too - has been fantastic for Tigers, even outplaying Tipuric vs Ospreys and these are the games we need to expose young talent too.

    Great selection Gats, essential for RWC development.

  • Comment posted by ChunnnGGee Kippa YoooSsshee QQQ, today at 12:26

    Hawkins byYerrrr…but wottno Watkins, Tompkins, Hopkins n the brothers Pipkins !!!
    YooooSsshee..!!

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 12:29

      richard replied:
      Don’t understand a word you are stating,

  • Comment posted by camposol, today at 12:26

    Why is Beard still there? A big pussycat. No good as ball carrier. Falatau out for indiscipline. Carre and Brown should be given their chance to show they are the future.

  • Comment posted by S-Force, today at 12:26

    Not sure on the new guys coming in for WAL. But AWJ was blowing last week and really struggling to keep up. He is some warrior but ages get us all. I'm not convinced with all the 'Superb Scotland' chat. We were decent against a rough ENG team. Gats will have prep'd WAL well and they will be gunning for us. All it takes is a few penalties and a yellow and it can go either way.

  • Comment posted by ebola, today at 12:25

    Interesting selection. Clearly last week was a bad day at the office but Wales were up against the No1 team in the world. That's not the case on Saturday especially so against a team they have a great record against. Maybe too many changes?

  • Comment posted by kinsang, today at 12:25

    My gut feeling is that changes are due for the Welsh team. Ideally this would have been a few changes at a time - it would not surprise me if Scotland win comfortably, but patience is required, rather than think the changes aren't required if that happens. It's always difficult to come into a team low on confidence, no matter how good Gats is - could be a lot of short-term pain for Wales.

  • Comment posted by Martyn, today at 12:25

    Had to be done,did the right thing by showing loyalty now able to ring the changes and probably last chance saloon for George North as well

  • Comment posted by ChunnnGGee Kippa YoooSsshee QQQ, today at 12:24

    Merwe Titful
    will givvemma good keeekkkin
    innntha Van der Merthyrs
    YoooSsshee…

  • Comment posted by Fore Left, today at 12:24

    Quite surprised by Tipuric being left out, I thought he was one of the inform club players?
    From a neutrals point of view, this should be great game too.
    Wales, along with England will be using the 6N to look at new players, tactics with more focus being on the WC.

    • Reply posted by CPMAC, today at 12:28

      CPMAC replied:
      😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Brilliant. No they are not!! England have no idea what their starting team should be never mind, squad. Wales are in turmoil at the minute too. Don’t make poor excuses for crappy rugby.

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 12:24

    This will be a really interesting game. Big reaction expected from the Welsh, and Scotland need to finally show they have the mentality to go back to back.

    As a scot, very much hoping we can dig this one out. I think it'll be extremely close! Can't wait!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:23

    Can see reasoning especially with AWJ although Tipuric and Faletau are class still. Faletau had a poor game though unusually against Ireland so maybe that's it.

    • Reply posted by Intercarrot, today at 12:28

      Intercarrot replied:
      I'd agree with 'relatively' poor. If you watch the game back again though, you realise just how much work he was doing to cover for our invisible props and Beard in defence

  • Comment posted by supertramp, today at 12:23

    Nice to see some positive changes and it'd be good to see what Howells can do from the get go. I'm not expecting a win, just seeing them put in a decent shift in the first half would be an improvement

  • Comment posted by Intercarrot, today at 12:23

    Lineout without Tipuric and Faletau should be 'interesting'. Dropping Faletau to bench is a huge mistake imo

  • Comment posted by Beenz, today at 12:23

    Aw, I was looking forward to watching Gareth Jenkins.

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport