Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe says he "giggles" when he watches his sensational first try in the historic Calcutta Cup victory at Twickenham.

The Edinburgh player evaded five England tackles as he scored one of the great tries in the history of the Five or Six Nations in Scotland's 29-23 win.

"I've obviously seen it a couple of times - I still can't believe I've done that," he told BBC Scotland Sport.

"I giggle when I watch it. Looking back at it, I'm just absolutely buzzing."

Van der Merwe, who rejoined Edinburgh last October following the demise of Worcester Warriors, added: "Obviously for me personally it's the best try I've ever scored."

The British and Irish Lions winger's late second try at Twickenham - finishing off a brilliant team move with a powerful charge to the corner - gave Scotland back-to-back wins at the home of English rugby.

Scotland have now won four and drawn one of their last six matches against England and have not lost at Twickenham since 2017.

Saturday's victory was the perfect start to the Six Nations for Gregor Townsend's side, who have three home games in this year's championship as well as a trip to defending champions France.

They face Wales at Murrayfield this weekend, a game they have previously faltered in following the emotional high of a victory against England.

"We have to take it game by game," Van der Merwe said, when asked about Scotland's prospects in the championship. "We have to focus on Wales this weekend.

"But also we believe that we can go and beat every single team out there because we're a really, really tight group and we play for each other. So why not, is my question."