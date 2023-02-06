Close menu

England v Italy: Henry Slade recalled in Steve Borthwick's 36-man squad

Last updated on 2023-02-06. From the section Rugby Union

Henry Slade
Henry Slade sustained a hip injury in Exeter's Champions Cup win over Castres last month
Guinness Six Nations - England v Italy
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Henry Slade has been included in England's 36-man squad after recovering from injury as they prepare to host Italy in the Six Nations.

The centre, 29, withdrew from England's squad before their defeat by Scotland last week because of a hip injury he sustained in Exeter's win over Castres.

He is joined in the squad by London Irish winger Henry Arundell, who has recovered from a foot problem.

Veteran forward Courtney Lawes is also included in the camp.

Vice-captain Lawes is unlikely to face the Azzurri as he was not named among the 36, but is being kept involved by head coach Steve Borthwick as he continues his rehabilitation from a calf injury.

England are looking to bounce back from their opening defeat by the Scots when they face Italy at Twickenham on Sunday.

Borthwick will trim his squad again later in the week when he announces his matchday 23.

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis

Backs: Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

Comments

Join the conversation

78 comments

  • Comment posted by 35 seconds to go, today at 19:34

    We should’ve either sacked Eddie 2 years ago after the first of the 6N disasters, or else stuck with him til after the World Cup and hoped he pulled out a miracle like 2019.

    We’ve basically conceded this year’s World Cup as a team in transition and even going out in the group stages will be seen as tolerable.

  • Comment posted by Pedro, today at 19:33

    I think the selection for the Italy match will tell the tale as to whether Borthwick can see the problems England had and remedy them. Notably which centres to play and how many 10s he wants on the pitch at one time. England's attack wasn't terribly bad. But look at the intricate play from the French, Irish and, yes, Italian backs.

  • Comment posted by Captain_Montague_Snugglepuss-QC, today at 19:32

    Oh dear. This all sounds like (to coin a Military phrase) a Forlorn Hope. The squad described above has a familiar "we're doomed, we're all going to lose" look and feel about it. Good luck lads, from a Neutral - living it large in Bermuda and Barbados at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Deano, today at 19:30

    can't play players out of position at international level. So damn obvious, but coaches seem in the dark about this. It was so clear before the match, and the game played out as expected, as will any other match where any player plays out of position.

  • Comment posted by sb_ims, today at 19:28

    I’m not sure we have a single player that would get in a world best squad let alone a world 15 right now. None of our current players truly scare the opposition like many of our players have in the past. Where do we go from here…for the next couple of seasons we have to get used to going nowhere and hope whoever comes through is better, quicker, stronger and smarter than what we currently have

    • Reply posted by JH, today at 19:34

      JH replied:
      First we need to have a coach who picks correctly then we can judge

  • Comment posted by Nigel Goldstein-Windsor, today at 19:28

    Dombrandt should be sent to join the touch rugby team - he has said himself that he doesn't like the physical stuff and that was uni level physicality not international test match physicality.

  • Comment posted by Dad Ive Got 6 Fingers, today at 19:27

    Genge
    George
    Sinkler
    Chessum
    Itoje
    Willis
    Earl
    Dombrandt
    Farrell
    JVP
    Tuilagi
    Slade
    OHC
    Mallins
    Steward

    Walker, Cole, Ruskin, Isiekwe, Ludlam, Lawrence, Mitchell, Watson.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:30

      SD replied:
      Farrell gets injured after 5 mins, who's your 10?

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 19:26

    Disappointed to see Murley drop out without a cap. I'd have dropped Malins out of sight, along with youngs who surely can't make the match squad?! I would suspect that Watson is being moved up with Arundell on the bench, hope its not for H-C.

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 19:22

    I think it's going to be a painful year for us England fans. Could be a 5th place in the 6N and pool stage exit at the World Cup. MS should start at 10 and there should be two proper centres, Farrell just on bench as a 10. England seem to have been in a steady decline for years. Don't know why its happening, big pool of players and plenty of funds.

  • Comment posted by 35 seconds to go, today at 19:20

    Genge
    George
    Sinkler
    Chessum
    Ribbans
    Ludlum
    Willis
    Earl
    JvP
    Farrell
    Watson
    Manu
    Slade
    Malins
    Steward

    Dunn
    Rodd
    Cole
    Itoje
    Simmonds
    Smith
    Marchant

  • Comment posted by MaroonToon, today at 19:19

    This is a tough decision. Throwing kids like Arundell at the wooden spoon decider is brave. I do think England will have just enough to edge it but maybe not. Italy are no mugs and then England will only have the Welsh to rely on to do them a favour and roll over.

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 19:16

    The Smith / Farrell axis strikes again!

    • Reply posted by Pedro, today at 19:20

      Pedro replied:
      Not necessarily. Hopefully one will be on the bench (and I suspect it'll have to be Smith, with the captain being t'other).

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 19:15

    It’s time for Borthwick and the coaching to realise what most have known for 2/3 years now … Farrell is not quick enough to play international rugby …. he’s deceptive he’s slower than he looks ..

    • Reply posted by rugby_rules, today at 19:20

      rugby_rules replied:
      Disagree. Farrell needs to go back to fly half and Marcus Smith, thank you but no thank you. Still a lot the kid needs to work on to be considered at international level.

  • Comment posted by ClarenceSquare, today at 19:15

    Cut out lone forwards going to ground in a mad dash; pick 2 proper centres, line-up to spread the ball; use the wings; don't kick the thing away; play with urgency and purpose!!

    • Reply posted by Mal, today at 19:22

      Mal replied:
      This sounds like the way Italy played.

  • Comment posted by Adrian, today at 19:12

    Smith and Farrell just don’t work together. The backs urgently need a shake up, the poor defending made Scotland look good.
    Also give Smith kicking duties for a game. Farrell was way off his usual best.

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 19:18

      Rob replied:
      Personally I think Smith and Farrell worked really well the other day. I think if things had gone slightly differently (which I think was very much on the cards), then we would be hearing quite positive things r.e. Smith/Farrell axis.

  • Comment posted by bagginsbear, today at 19:07

    I wonder if they’ll stop the fans singing “why, why, why Ben Youngs lalalalalalala”

  • Comment posted by KeithR, today at 19:06

    I don’t read the entire squad list, to save time I just look for Ben Youngs name and then I know it’s not serious!

    • Reply posted by Douglas, today at 19:22

      Douglas replied:
      As its alphabetical, and backs follow fwds in his listings, you've obviously read the list before you get to someone whose surname begins with Y

  • Comment posted by Christopher Armstrong, today at 19:05

    Get big Val in. Willis in 23. Faz to 10. Smith to bench (and to def come on). Lawrence starts at 12. Easy going on Slade or Marchant vs Italy at 13.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 19:05

    If he can tackle, include him!

  • Comment posted by Welburn, today at 19:04

    Borthwick needs to be careful here. He’s said what he has said, but then includes Youngs in his squad when all the evidence for the last few years has been to ditch him.

    If Youngs is anywhere near the match day squad, and he goes with Farrell at 12 again, then his honeymoon period may be the shortest on record!!

    • Reply posted by oncewerefast, today at 19:14

      oncewerefast replied:
      Youngs is one of the principal reasons the ball is so slow away from the ruck, the other is that the forwards just don’t generate the same quality and speed as say the Irish.

