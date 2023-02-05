Close menu

Six Nations: Steve Borthwick says England 'weren't good at anything' when he took over

Last updated on

Steve Borthwick says England "weren't good at anything" when he took over from Eddie Jones as head coach.

Borthwick was appointed in December after Jones' sacking, the culmination of a poor 2022 in which England won just five of 12 Tests.

On Saturday, they started the Borthwick era with a 29-23 defeat by Scotland in their Six Nations opener.

"I've been frank from day one in saying there's a lot of work to do," said the former Leicester head coach.

"When I looked at the team in the autumn, when I measured the team and got all the data for the team, we weren't good at anything. It was as frank as that.

"So we are trying to build some strengths in this team and some bits we are pleased about and some bits we are disappointed about. My job is to make sure we get some improvements for Italy."

Borthwick had spent just 11 days in camp with his players prior to getting their Six Nations under way at Twickenham on Saturday with a third successive Calcutta Cup defeat.

After the match, the new head coach said his team have "to go through some pain" in order to grow, but later praised his charges for their "magnificent response" after conceding points against Scotland.

England will host Italy as strong favourites in their next game on Sunday.

"There are multiple areas we have tried to change. You saw some improvement in the scrum against Scotland which I was pleased about because it has been ranked as the worst scrum in tier-one rugby," said Borthwick.

"We saw some improvements in the attack and speed of ball and we tried to improve the breakdown where England were ranked the ninth quickest, so one of the slowest in tier one.

"I'd seen a habit within the team of conceding points early and not being able to respond to it. We conceded points against Scotland and the biggest thing I was looking at was the response. I thought the response was magnificent."

He added: "I feel disappointed with the result. I asked the players to do some things differently. I have asked the players to play a new way.

"I have got to get the players to believe in themselves and get the players to bring their strengths to the pitch.

"I want them to play to the best of themselves, which we haven't seen them do for a while. I think you saw an improvement in that regard against Scotland."

Comments

Join the conversation

379 comments

  • Comment posted by quins17, today at 09:04

    I think England lost when Youngs came on. Terrible kicks giving the ball away when it was needed to control the game and keep possession. Scotland needed a try at the point, so why keep giving the ball back to them especially with very poor kicks

    • Reply posted by david, today at 09:07

      david replied:
      Well he didn’t make the team forget to defend did he? Did not set the world on fire , but his fault no chance.

  • Comment posted by Alan Trimby, today at 09:01

    Dombrants pathetic attempt at a tackle on Van der Merwe was a major cringe moment.......🙈

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, today at 09:18

      The Nadger replied:
      It was the correct tackle to try and make - if he went low he would have been dragged over. If he went for the ball he had an outside chance of dislodging the ball. Dombrandt is a world class 8.

  • Comment posted by MajorDennisBloodnok, today at 08:47

    Retaining the Smith - Farrell 10/12 axis is surely a cofirmation of the old defenition of madness, doing the same thing over again and expecting a different result.
    And by the way get rid of the "tigers tractor" at 9

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 08:51

      U172022112003 replied:
      Looking at the squad he initially chose, think Borthwick was going Farrell at 10 and Kelly at 12 but all sides get injuries so he was basically forced back to Smith and Farrell.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 08:51

    Smith and Farrell do not work together. Pick one, use the other as a replacement.

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 09:18

      Julio Laker replied:
      Think the guardian gave Farrell an 8/10, this despite him taking it on himself to break the defensive line time and time again to target Finn Russell, leaving massive gaping holes in England's defence. Naive at best and Russell drew him in for the hit each time. Smith did a nice goose step after 55 mins and a fantastic cross field kick for Malins but not much else. Dombrandt had a shocker.

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 09:01

    I think the 10-12 axis has been proven not to work with Farrell at 12.
    A 12 he isn't.
    Smith needs to be either at 10 or on the bench.
    Make the decision Steve and don't fall into the same trap as Eddie Jones

    • Reply posted by K-Dogg, today at 09:22

      K-Dogg replied:
      Never like to compare football on here, but it's the old Lampard Gerrard debate, and creating an unbalanced team to accommodate both. Agree, completely, he's got to look at who is the best 10, and then use the other as a replacement, if it ruffles feathers then so be it, but exactly as you say, it was where Jones came a cropper as he wouldn't make the decision.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 08:46

    Well to be honest they weren't great on Saturday!
    Defence was shocking, should applaud good attacking play from opposition but VdM and White didnt have a hand laid on them which is inexcusable. Sinfield got some work to do.

    Itoje not player he was, needs to be rested/benched and start Chessum and Ribbans in 2nd row. Start Earl, Ludlam and Dombrandt. Farrell 10 Smith bench. Drop Youngs for good!

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 08:52

      chris replied:
      Agree with most of this. Farrell is best at 10.
      Jack Willis in and maybe his brother Tom will be a future England 8.

  • Comment posted by Geoffrey Cole, today at 09:02

    3 tries when Scotland just about walked through a defence certainly shows there is work to do.

    • Reply posted by MikePennis, today at 09:13

      MikePennis replied:
      Yep far too easy for them

  • Comment posted by David, today at 09:03

    England are basically starting from scratch, so not expecting much in the next year or so - so being realistic, we have to write off the world cup, even excluding a punchers chance of progression. But lets get the foundations in, younger players blending in, Borthwicks style of playing, and see where we can go.

    • Reply posted by Gaz, today at 09:14

      Gaz replied:
      100% sensible assessment

  • Comment posted by Scientist101, today at 09:04

    Picking Farrell at 12 is a mistake, the same one Jones made for years. Picking players out of position needs to stop. Scotland were the better team and took their chances in a close game, well done to them. SB needs to use this 6 nations to impose his way of playing, find the players and the team that can fit his system before the world cup.

  • Comment posted by H37, today at 09:04

    Borthwick's assessment is refreshingly honest. Poor defence, attack and goal kicking. But, the time to start owning results personally starts very soon.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 09:55

      cb replied:
      Agreed.

      1) Speed off of 9 is constantly too slow w JVP or Youngs.
      2) Farrell or Smith. I'd start w Farrell give Smith last 20mins
      3) Find a 12 who can distribute. Manu doesn't pass well enough but you need a lump/focal point at 12.
      4) Fetchers... Need min 2 fetchers at 6 & 7, start Earl w Willis.

      Overall love the heart and the attitude, team needs tweaking, some tough conversation w some binned.

  • Comment posted by potlicker, today at 09:15

    I’m Scottish, and I watch a lot of English club rugby. I have no doubt, that given time, Borthwick, Sinfield and co will have this team flying. You can’t expect miracles overnight. Be patient!! He does need to change his 10/12 pairing first though

    • Reply posted by MikePennis, today at 09:29

      MikePennis replied:
      We will have to wait and see. I'm not convinced though.

  • Comment posted by GretaGarbage, today at 09:15

    Some of it was positive they at least looked to try to play but two simple things need addressing before anything else in IMHO.

    1) Pick a 10 at 10 & a 12 at 12 not two 10's. Either have the nads to drop Farrell or start him at 10 & use Smith as a finisher. If Smith is in the 10 channel come the Ireland game they are going to hit him all day as his defence is suspect.

    2) Ben Youngs is pants

  • Comment posted by Manbearpig, today at 08:45

    Translation: Farrell isn't good at anything. Apart from cheap shots. His late hit on Russell opened the gap for Jones to set up the first try. His place kicking was abysmal, his running at 12 woeful. No idea how to link with his 10.
    ps. England's first try was a knock on.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 08:49

      U172022112003 replied:
      Care to give us the full explanation of why the try was a knock on?

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 08:51

    Smith and Farrell don't work as a 10/12. Let smith have the 10, put an actual inside center at 12 (Manu please) and leave the 13 shirt to an actual creative outside centre. OF has been a great servant, but he did nothing in that game that any other (Eng qualified) 12 in the Prem couldn't do. Have him on the bench, but give the captaincy to Lawes or even Itoje, and move forward.

    • Reply posted by BeardedRainbow24, today at 09:03

      BeardedRainbow24 replied:
      Smith has nearly 20 England caps now, and has not performed to a level that suggests he is capable of playing at 10 for England. He has the occasional minute of excellence but that’s it. Also is incapable of controlling the game sufficiently for an international 10. He’s miles behind Ntamack, Farrell, Russell, Biggar and Sexton. Excellent club player but not international material.

  • Comment posted by Nigel Goldstein-Windsor, today at 09:15

    Borthwick is not entirely correct in his assessment that England weren't good at anything when he took over. We were already very good at losing to Scotland under Eddie Jones.

    • Reply posted by MikePennis, today at 09:27

      MikePennis replied:
      Three losses in a row. Its bordering on ridiculous now.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 08:56

    Could and should have beaten Scotland, bar a few lapses England controlled much of the game, though there is much to improve. OF is not a centre and cost us 2 tries. Interesting how well the scrum went especially when Cole came on

    • Reply posted by sensiblesid, today at 08:59

      sensiblesid replied:
      Unless you can tackle you won't win games.

  • Comment posted by Itsnotpersonal, today at 09:22

    Get rid of Farrell and Itoje.
    They are both living on previous form not current, Smith and Ollie Chessum both out played their more experienced partners.
    Find a number 8 who can tackle, not help drive the opposition towards the line.
    Dombrant's attempted tackle was the worst I have ever seen by a number 8.
    Lots of work to do in all departments to avoid a first ever loss to Italy.

    • Reply posted by Cricmad, today at 09:25

      Cricmad replied:
      Chessum yes, what did Smith offer exactly? Hid on the wing (and overran) in defence, and played 12 more than 10 in attack with very little effect. He has not made the step up to intl level and Farrell takes the flack for it.

  • Comment posted by AJMole123, today at 09:29

    I don’t say this often, but I completely agree with Matt Dawson. Picking Farrell as captain was a huge mistake, because now he’s obligated to pick him. Smith is a better 10, being hamstrung by having Farrell outside him. Let Smith run the backs, with a proper line running 12 who can hold his shape in defence.

    • Reply posted by Cricmad, today at 09:31

      Cricmad replied:
      interesting, I think Farrell is the proven international rugby player who is hamstrung by having Smith inside him. What has Smith offered at intl level? Not enough for me.

  • Comment posted by Potblack Desiato, today at 09:01

    Get rid of Itoje for one. Soooover rated. He looks impressive...but isn't. Plods around the pitch, late to the breakdowns, lies on rucks all over the rucks, gives away penalties...all round useless. Can't think of one thing he does well.

    • Reply posted by Gaz, today at 09:07

      Gaz replied:
      Firstly been saying this for ages and getting shot down for it - Chessum totally outplayed him and showed what difference a good lock can make rest Itoje bring in Ribbans. Secondly loving the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy ref

  • Comment posted by MoonPie, today at 08:51

    Surely, what we all want to see is entertainment as well as victory.

