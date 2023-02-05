Close menu

Six Nations: Steve Borthwick says England 'weren't good at anything' when he took over

Rugby Union

Steve Borthwick watches England warming up
Steve Borthwick was appointed England head coach on a five-year deal

Steve Borthwick says England "weren't good at anything" when he took over from Eddie Jones as head coach.

Borthwick was appointed in December after Jones' sacking, the culmination of a poor 2022 in which England won just five of 12 Tests.

On Saturday, they started the Borthwick era with a 29-23 defeat by Scotland in their Six Nations opener.

"I've been frank from day one in saying there's a lot of work to do," said the former Leicester head coach.

"When I looked at the team in the autumn, when I measured the team and got all the data for the team, we weren't good at anything. It was as frank as that.

"So we are trying to build some strengths in this team and some bits we are pleased about and some bits we are disappointed about. My job is to make sure we get some improvements for Italy."

Borthwick had spent just 11 days in camp with his players prior to getting their Six Nations under way at Twickenham on Saturday with a third successive Calcutta Cup defeat.

After the match, the new head coach said his team have "to go through some pain" in order to grow, but later praised his charges for their "magnificent response" after conceding points against Scotland.

England will host Italy as strong favourites in their next game on Sunday.

"There are multiple areas we have tried to change. You saw some improvement in the scrum against Scotland which I was pleased about because it has been ranked as the worst scrum in tier-one rugby," said Borthwick.

"We saw some improvements in the attack and speed of ball and we tried to improve the breakdown where England were ranked the ninth quickest, so one of the slowest in tier one.

"I'd seen a habit within the team of conceding points early and not being able to respond to it. We conceded points against Scotland and the biggest thing I was looking at was the response. I thought the response was magnificent."

He added: "I feel disappointed with the result. I asked the players to do some things differently. I have asked the players to play a new way.

"I have got to get the players to believe in themselves and get the players to bring their strengths to the pitch.

"I want them to play to the best of themselves, which we haven't seen them do for a while. I think you saw an improvement in that regard against Scotland."

  • Comment posted by MajorDennisBloodnok, today at 08:47

    Retaining the Smith - Farrell 10/12 axis is surely a cofirmation of the old defenition of madness, doing the same thing over again and expecting a different result.
    And by the way get rid of the "tigers tractor" at 9

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 08:47

    Easy win for Scotland in the end

  • Comment posted by muddy wolf, today at 08:47

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 08:46

    Well to be honest they weren't great on Saturday!
    Defence was shocking, should applaud good attacking play from opposition but VdM and White didnt have a hand laid on them which is inexcusable. Sinfield got some work to do.

    Itoje not player he was, needs to be rested/benched and start Chessum and Ribbans in 2nd row. Start Earl, Ludlam and Dombrandt. Farrell 10 Smith bench. Drop Youngs for good!

  • Comment posted by Manbearpig, today at 08:45

    Translation: Farrell isn't good at anything. Apart from cheap shots. His late hit on Russell opened the gap for Jones to set up the first try. His place kicking was abysmal, his running at 12 woeful. No idea how to link with his 10.
    ps. England's first try was a knock on.

  • Comment posted by LBRodders, today at 08:45

    First

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 08:43

    Looks like Dr Evil

