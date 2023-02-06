Duhan van der Merwe's late try gave Scotland back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

"If not now for this team, when?"

Those were the words of former captain John Barclay after Scotland's clinical win at Twickenham that saw them retain the Calcutta Cup.

But that particular question has been asked a lot over the past few years.

After all, it's a film we've seen before. A thrilling win over the Auld Enemy, only to capitulate in the second week of the Six Nations against Wales.

It happened in depressingly familiar circumstances as recently as last year, when a hint of complacency crept in and a timid, toothless Scotland returned north with their tournament hopes in tatters.

How can Scotland change the story this year? What must they avoid and what must they maintain from the victory against England?

Learn from last year

It could be argued Scotland arrived at Principality Stadium in 2022 thinking the game was theirs for the taking.

They had shown guts to overcome England the week before and faced a Wales side missing key stars. Instead, the hosts turned it into a street fight and their new faces shone.

Scotland, in contrast, turned in an error-strewn performance.

"We cost ourselves the game," then-captain Stuart Hogg had said after the 20-17 loss. "At times we'll be beaten by better sides, but I think we gave them easy avenues into the game."

They made basic handling errors, they lost rucks and they were disappointingly ill-disciplined, constantly finding themselves on the naughty step as they coughed up 13 penalties and lost Finn Russell to a late yellow card.

That wasn't the case at Twickenham in the 2023 opener. Nine penalties conceded, 214 tackles made; that is a breathtaking statistic that just about any coach in the world would be proud of.

Become more potent in attack

"We have to be better - that wasn't our best performance," said head coach Gregor Townsend in the wake of Saturday's win in London. "That's now the exciting thing for us, that we can grow more in this tournament."

His side scored a remarkable 4.1 points every time they entered the England 22. They were ruthless when they got some territory and created some opportunities.

But they didn't make many. It was the same story in Cardiff last February, when the Scots struggled to break down a defiant Wales defence.

To pose more consistent threat, Scotland must give Duhan van der Merwe and the 'Huwipulotu' partnership - the centre pairing of Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu - more time on the ball in threatening areas. They have shown what they can do when given a sniff.

At the heart of that is Russell. At the weekend, debate raged post-match about the quality of his game, but the BBC's Rugby Daily podcast were in absolute agreement about how the fly-half played.

"A fabulous player, a magician," said former England scrum-half Matt Dawson. "He was quietly on point but was more effective and less extravagant with what he was doing."

Former Scotland back row Barclay agreed, adding: "He was quietly excellent. He distributed really well, especially when it came to turnovers and the last try in the corner. He just picks the right spot and does basics well."

End Gatland curse and make history

"In the past we've not been able to back up big wins, so that's a real focus for us in this championship," centre Jones said on Saturday.

Scotland have never won their first two matches in the Six Nations. They last did so in 1996 in the Five Nations, four years before Italy were invited to the party.

To end to that hoodoo, Scotland - now up to their joint-highest position of fifth in the world rankings - must overcome another curse.

Beating Warren Gatland is something Scotland, and Gregor Townsend, have never done. However, Wales do not have their problems to seek at the moment.

Pre-tournament, Gatland's selection of his old generals was seen as a strength. This was a hugely experienced side that had over 900 caps between them.

But they were dismantled at home by Ireland and now question marks hover over whether these legends are still good enough and if there is anyone around to replace them.

They need a huge response, and the returning Gatland was - at one time - the man to get it. Wales have also traditionally started tournaments slowly, so Scotland must be wary.

The two men at the helm know each other very well, given Gatland took Townsend to South Africa on the British and Irish Lions tour in 2021 as his attack coach, so it promises to be an emotional chess match in Edinburgh.

If this is to be Townsend's last dance after six years in charge - with his contract ending this year - then backing up the epic win at Twickenham would send him waltzing on to Paris in week three of the championship having achieved something none of his predecessors in this era managed.