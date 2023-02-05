Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Loughborough's new signing Chloe Rollie was facing her former club - but Harlequins came out the winners

Harlequins defeated Loughborough Lightning 39-17 on Sunday to clinch a bonus-point victory in the Premier 15s.

The London club ran in six tries by six different scorers as they moved up to third in the table.

Harlequins, who won the title in the 2020-21 season, have 35 points - and are five ahead of defending champions Saracens, in fourth.

Loughborough, meanwhile, are eighth. Defeat was their eighth of the season from 10 fixtures.

Quins had secured the bonus-point with four tries before half-time, leading 24-10 at the break.

Loughborough then faded in the second half with Harlequins' Emily Chancellor and Lenaig Corson scoring to seal the win.

That followed four Premier 15s matches played on Saturday. Gloucester-Hartpury extended their perfect start to the season with their 10th win from 10 games, defeating Bristol Bears 19-17 in a close West country derby.

Exeter Chiefs thumped DMP Sharks 61-0, defending champions Saracens beat Wasps 78-3, and Sale Sharks clinched a 36-34 win against Worcester.