Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Adams has played 45 internationals for Wales

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.

Wing Josh Adams is expecting "tough conversations" within the Wales camp following the opening Six Nations defeat to Ireland.

Wales turn their attention to facing a Scotland side who celebrated victory over England at Twickenham.

"It (the Monday review) will be honest, as it always is," said Adams.

"It has to be, because if you don't have tough conversations and are not honest with each other, you are just papering over cracks."

Adams expects Wales to improve under Warren Gatland, who has just returned for his second stint in charge.

"The most important thing is he will drive us, which he does brilliantly, to help us get better at the aspects which didn't go as well [against Ireland]," added Adams.

"We definitely expect to be better next week. I'm definitely confident that will be the case.

"From the past two weeks leading into this week with the new coaches and systems we've had, to get to where we've got to has been good.

"That's only going to get better and I'm confident we'll get better as we go."

Wales have won on six of their last seven visits to Murrayfield, with Gatland having never lost to Scotland as Welsh coach.

Adams says there can be no repeat of the performance against Ireland.

"We said after the game that it was disappointing, of course it is," said Adams.

"But the feeling we had was we wish the game [against Scotland] was sooner because we are all so eager to go and put that right.

"It will be a tough ask at Murrayfield. Scotland are playing well at the moment.

"They did in the autumn and probably the last two years. They've got some great players and it will be the first home game of their campaign."

Wales will be without 156 times-capped lock Alun Wyn Jones, who is out after failing a head injury assessment during the Ireland game.

Against the Irish, Wales lived up to their reputation of being notoriously slow starters in Six Nations or autumn campaigns.

"In the first 20 minutes, Ireland dominated us in every facet of the game," Adams added.

"What were they? 20 points up? In international rugby, that is a mountain to climb, especially against a team like Ireland.

"The discipline will probably be mentioned a lot of times. It let us down.

"It was nine penalties before half-time, and you keep a target of 10 in the whole game.

"Ireland are a good example of a team that blast past the contact area, and that creates quick ball. That is something we can get better at.

"The disappointing thing is, in the first 20 minutes of any game, whoever you are playing, you expect to be in and fronting up in a close contest, but they just blew us away."

Meanwhile, Adams has been linked with a move away from his Cardiff side at the end of the season but says he wants to stay at the Arms Park.

"I'm under contract at Cardiff and that's where I'm staying," said Adams.

"You know how it is sometimes. There's a lot of things been thrown in the mix but as far as I know I haven't heard anything from anyone. I'm just concentrating on the here and now."