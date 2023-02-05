Close menu

Italy 24-29 France: Six Nations champions avoid shock defeat

Six Nations 2023: Italy v France
Italy: (14) 24
Try: Capuozzo, Penalty Pen: Allan 4
France: (19) 29
Tries: Flament, Ramos, Dumortier, Jalibert Pen: Ramos Con: Ramos 3

Defending champions France came from behind to avoid a shock defeat and beat Italy in a thrilling Six Nations game.

The Azzurri led 24-22 before Matthieu Jalibert sniped over from close range as France claimed a bonus-point win.

The visitors looked comfortable thanks to first-half tries by Thibaud Flament, Thomas Ramos and Ethan Dumortier.

But Ange Capuozzo scored before Italy were awarded a penalty try and Tommaso Allan kicked four penalties - but the hosts could not hang on in Rome.

Victory for France stretches their unbeaten run to 14 matches after they won the Grand Slam last year.

They travel to Dublin to face world number one-ranked Ireland on Saturday, while Italy face England at Twickenham a day later.

Line-ups

Italy: 15-Ange Capuozzo; 14-Pierre Bruno, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Luca Morisi, 11-Tommaso Menoncello; 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Stephen Varney; 1-Danilo Fischetti, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 3-Simone Ferrari, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 5-Federico Ruzza, 6-Sebastian Negri, 7-Michele Lamaro (capt), 8-Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: 16-Luca Bigi, 17-Federico Zani, 18-Pietro Ceccarelli, 19-Edoardo Iachizzi, 20-Giovanni Pettinelli, 21-Manuel Zuliani, 22-Alessandro Fusco, 23-Edoardo Padovani.

France: 15-Thomas Ramos; 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Ethan Dumortier; 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont (capt); 1-Cyril Baille, 2-Julien Marchand, 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Thibaud Flament, 5-Paul Willemse, 6-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Charles Ollivon, 8-Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16-Gaetan Barlot, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Sipili Falatea, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Thomas Lavault, 21-Sekou Macalou, 22-Nolann Le Garrec, 23-Matthieu Jalibert.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 17:29

    Didn’t see the game but I confidently predict England will see Italy off next week. That said, Italy are absolutely improving and will travel with focus, determination and genuine hope of contesting the win. England beware…

  • Comment posted by DC ARAB, today at 17:29

    Italy have been getting better. This is only a slight shock as it was the French. Italy could well win a couple this year.

  • Comment posted by Ryan PW, today at 17:29

    France are fragile

  • Comment posted by douau , today at 17:29

    Please give us back Wayne Barnes for the next Ireland - France!, I had the impression that Matthew Carley wanted to enter into the Guiness world book...

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 17:28

    Another shock defeat for Italy. Whoever saw that coming?

  • Comment posted by Tequllia mockingbird, today at 17:27

    Another enjoyable game to round off a great weekend of rugby

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 17:25

    Looking at this the battle at bottom will be tight affair.

  • Comment posted by CleverHound, today at 17:24

    No wonder England rugby is in the state it's in. You have referees like that every week? Heaven help you. A whistle-happy superstar who can barely give a lineout without going upstairs. Between him, Dickson, Barnes and Pearce, I'm amazed a game ever ends over there.....

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 17:24

    France get bonus point away, no injuries and job done.

  • Comment posted by Followthatdream, today at 17:22

    Worst referee ever.

    • Reply posted by Bristol7, today at 17:26

      Bristol7 replied:
      He was clearly not allowed to blow his whistle to penalise Italy. Agreed, it was a poor show from him.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:21

    Tommy Allan very confident for next week and rightly so.
    England need to make big improvement to win

    • Reply posted by Maltesetoxteth , today at 17:25

      Maltesetoxteth replied:
      Tommy Allan is not an 80 minute player from 65 minutes he just drops the pace and his last 3 kicks were lazy kicks which a fresher 10 would have won the game for italy

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 17:20

    In spite of what happened today, no, Italy will NOT beat England next week. Don’t be silly. If they do though (by some miracle) Borthwick’s honeymoon period will be over for sure!

    • Reply posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 17:23

      OILBSEEINGU replied:
      Book the taxi now.

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 17:18

    I really liked Italy's ambition and flare, trying to run the ball as much as possible and not kick it away aimlessly like we did against Scotland yesterday. The little fullback took his try beautifully. The Italians will fancy their chances against England and Wales. Tiny pool of players, but producing some real talent.

    • Reply posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 17:22

      OILBSEEINGU replied:
      That's what you get with Youngs and Farrel....kick, kick and more kick.

  • Comment posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 17:18

    Well played Italy progress is being made. Watch out England an upset is lkely next week even at Twickenham where progress appears to have stalled.

  • Comment posted by France, today at 17:17

    Shaping up to be a very interesting one this year! Looking forward to it progressing

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 17:16

    Complacency on France’s part .. nothing more, nothing less

    • Reply posted by Bristol7, today at 17:27

      Bristol7 replied:
      Didn’t see much complacency. I saw a good Italian team and France being clinical when they had chances

  • Comment posted by airforcedad, today at 17:15

    Italy were kamikaze at times but they’re backs looked really good with ball in hand. It put Englands performance yesterday into even sharper contrast. I tell you, if we see the same ineffective Smith Farrell combo from England next week, I’m gonna start supporting Italy because at least they have the right idea about how to run the ball. They were a joy to watch today.

    • Reply posted by bfc, today at 17:19

      bfc replied:
      Typical fairweather England Rugby fan. We're not world beaters.. I'm off to support someone else. Might as well clear off now.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 17:15

    Cracking game but too many errors, especially by France. Shaun Edwards must be spewing. I also thought the ref gave France very little. Even when France won a turnover penalty he waited ages before having no choice but to blow the whistle.

    • Reply posted by CleverHound, today at 17:28

      CleverHound replied:
      If he was any more pro-Italy, he'd have been lifting them in the lineout....

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 17:14

    Italy showed some real flare, good to see. They only have a tiny pool of players but there's some talent there. France were clinical when it mattered and had a strong start. Italy will fancy their chances now against England and Wales. It's wrong to say they should be replaced in the 6N by Georgia, although it would be great if Georgia could be added to make a 7N.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 17:12

    Crack

