Six Nations 2023: Italy v France Italy: (14) 24 Try: Capuozzo, Penalty Pen: Allan 4 France: (19) 29 Tries: Flament, Ramos, Dumortier, Jalibert Pen: Ramos Con: Ramos 3

Defending champions France came from behind to avoid a shock defeat and beat Italy in a thrilling Six Nations game.

The Azzurri led 24-22 before Matthieu Jalibert sniped over from close range as France claimed a bonus-point win.

The visitors looked comfortable thanks to first-half tries by Thibaud Flament, Thomas Ramos and Ethan Dumortier.

But Ange Capuozzo scored before Italy were awarded a penalty try and Tommaso Allan kicked four penalties - but the hosts could not hang on in Rome.

Victory for France stretches their unbeaten run to 14 matches after they won the Grand Slam last year.

They travel to Dublin to face world number one-ranked Ireland on Saturday, while Italy face England at Twickenham a day later.

Line-ups

Italy: 15-Ange Capuozzo; 14-Pierre Bruno, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Luca Morisi, 11-Tommaso Menoncello; 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Stephen Varney; 1-Danilo Fischetti, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 3-Simone Ferrari, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 5-Federico Ruzza, 6-Sebastian Negri, 7-Michele Lamaro (capt), 8-Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: 16-Luca Bigi, 17-Federico Zani, 18-Pietro Ceccarelli, 19-Edoardo Iachizzi, 20-Giovanni Pettinelli, 21-Manuel Zuliani, 22-Alessandro Fusco, 23-Edoardo Padovani.

France: 15-Thomas Ramos; 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Ethan Dumortier; 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont (capt); 1-Cyril Baille, 2-Julien Marchand, 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Thibaud Flament, 5-Paul Willemse, 6-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Charles Ollivon, 8-Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16-Gaetan Barlot, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Sipili Falatea, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Thomas Lavault, 21-Sekou Macalou, 22-Nolann Le Garrec, 23-Matthieu Jalibert.

More to follow.