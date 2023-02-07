Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones has played 156 internationals for Wales and 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones has been deemed fit for the Six Nations trip to Scotland on Saturday after initially being ruled out.

Coach Warren Gatland said after last Saturday's opening 34-10 defeat by Ireland that Jones would not be available at Murrayfield.

Gatland said Jones, 37, failed a head injury assessment (HIA), but Wales medics say he can play this weekend.

Jones has now been ruled to have suffered a neck injury.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said Jones had an abnormal result to an HIA conducted during the game against Ireland, so did not return to the field.

Two longer, more detailed HIA assessments produced results considered normal and Wales said Jones has shown no signs of concussion.

The WRU says the medical team has been in contact with World Rugby and the Six Nations about the issue.

Prop Tomas Francis was replaced by Dillon Lewis at half-time against Ireland after sustaining a calf injury. Leon Brown is the other tight-head prop option in the squad.

Wales hope centre George North will be available to face Scotland after he suffered knocks.

Gatland is due to name his team for the Murrayfield trip on Thursday.

Scotland beat England 29-23 at Twickenham last Saturday.