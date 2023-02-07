Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones has played 156 internationals for Wales and 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones has now been deemed fit for the Six Nations trip to face Scotland on Saturday.

This was despite coach Warren Gatland initially saying after the defeat by Ireland that he would be unavailable for the Murrayfield trip.

Gatland said Jones had failed a head injury assessment (HIA), but Wales medics say he is available for this weekend.

Jones, 37, has now been ruled to have suffered a neck, not a head, injury.

Since the weekend the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has clarified Jones was called for a HIA by the matchday doctor during the game and had an abnormal result so did not return to the field of play.

Two subsequent HIA assessments, which are the longer, more detailed assessments, produced results considered normal and Wales say Jones has not shown any signs or symptoms of concussion.

There was also further interrogation of the relevant video footage and an interview with the player and no concussion was confirmed.

It was deemed a neck injury, but nothing that would rule him out for this weekend.

The WRU says its medical team has been in contact with World Rugby and Six Nations to keep them informed.

Prop Tomas Francis suffered a calf injury during the 34-10 defeat against Ireland but has not yet been ruled out.

He was replaced by Dillon Lewis at half-time. Leon Brown is the other tight-head prop option in the Wales squad.

Wales are also hoping centre George North will be available after suffering knocks during the loss to Ireland in Cardiff.

Gatland is due to name his starting line-up on Thursday, with Wales preparing to face a Scotland side fresh from a thrilling Calcutta Cup victory over England.