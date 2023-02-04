Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can deliver even more after their stunning 29-23 Six Nations win over England.

Duhan van der Merwe's second try of the game secured Scotland back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time.

The tense win was all a bit much for Townsend, who may have led Scotland in the Calcutta Cup for the last time.

"I don't know if it's this fixture, but it got me emotional at the end," said Townsend, whose contract ends after this year's World Cup.

"To see the way the players came back, in a venue we struggled for a lot of occasions, shows what a team we have. We weren't at our best today.

"To win from behind, when you've only got five minutes, to score such a good try makes it all the more special."

'Like Jonah Lomu'

Scotland struggled in the first half, with England dominating possession and territory, but the visitors went in at half-time just one point behind after a contender for try of the tournament.

Van der Merwe ran from inside his own half, breaking through several would-be England tacklers, before holding off Alex Dombrandt to score, and Townsend said it was reminiscent of one of the game's greats.

"It was brilliant to see Duhan - I remember when we played Jonah Lomu and he ran faster than everyone else - it was a fantastic turn of speed and balance," the head coach remarked.

"If teams are going to kick a lot to us, then that gives us lots of opportunities to play. We'll get a lot of confidence from how we took those opportunities."

Van der Merwe himself was delighted at his solo effort, saying: "They scored quite early and we knew we had to stay in the fight and we got some points on the board and responded. As a winger you don't get a lot of opportunities to score so I needed to take them.

"I was quite surprised how I got my first but I will take that one all day long. We spoke about getting our first win of the Six Nations and next week we need to take some confidence from that."

'Scotland have a real chance'

Townsend was also keen to highlight his side's defensive resilience.

"We've got an outstanding defence coach in Steve Tandy, but ultimately, it's the players that deliver," he said. "That last sequence in defence - to be disciplined within that, to stay in your shape after such a tough game, was great.

"We have to be better - that wasn't our best performance. That's now the exciting thing for us, that we can grow more in this tournament."

Former Scotland prop Peter Wright fully agrees they can build on victory. Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, he said: "With three home games to come, Scotland will think they have a real chance. You play a Welsh team next week in total disarray. Scotland were poor at times, and they can definitely improve.

"It's a great thing for Gregor to have knowing that he's got players like Hamish Watson that can come in and make this team better."

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie was bullish in his post-match news conference, saying: "It's just the start. We are delighted to win and retain the cup.

"We all came together post match and said we've been in this position before and not backed it up. We need to make sure this year we do."