Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Head coach Warren Gatland said he was "not that disappointed" with Wales' performance in the 34-10 Six Nations defeat to Ireland

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand .

Wales head to Murrayfield to face Scotland in the Six Nations having been humbled at home by Ireland on the tournament's opening weekend.

So how many changes would you make from the 34-10 defeat in Cardiff?

Alun Wyn Jones will miss out with a head injury, Tomas Francis is a fitness doubt but Leigh Halfpenny could come back into contention.

Should head coach Warren Gatland make changes or give the side who faced Ireland a chance to redeem themselves?

Liam Williams performed well at full-back - yellow card aside - against Ireland having been a late replacement for Halfpenny, while youngsters Rio Dyer and Joe Hawkins showed positive signs.

Flanker Tommy Reffell, lock Dafydd Jenkins, scrum-half Rhys Webb and wing Alex Cuthbert all produced bright moments after coming off the bench at the Principality Stadium.

So now it's time to choose your Wales XV to start in Edinburgh - and don't forget to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.