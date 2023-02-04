Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Lock Alun Wyn Jones (right) played his 156th international for Wales against Ireland

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT andlater on demand.

World-record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones will miss Wales' Six Nations trip to face Scotland at Murrayfield next Saturday.

Jones, 37, failed a head injury assessment during the second half of the 34-10 defeat against Ireland in Cardiff.

Jones was replaced by Dafydd Jenkins, with Christ Tshiunza and Rhys Davies the other lock options in the squad.

Prop Tomas Francis is also a doubt after suffering a calf injury.

Francis was replaced at half-time by Dillon Lewis and will have a scan on Monday.

Dragons' Leon Brown is the tight-head prop alternative for Warren Gatland.

"I think we've always said we wanted to look at some players in the squad," said Gatland.

"There was an opportunity for those players to go out there and perform this afternoon.

"We will look at what players might potentially get an opportunity next week."