Close menu

Six Nations 2023: England 23-29 Scotland - Superb Scots retain Calcutta Cup at Twickenham

By Becky GreyBBC Sport at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments916

Six Nations 2023: England v Scotland
England: (13) 23
Tries: Malins 2, Genge; Pens: Farrell 2; Con: Farrell
Scotland: (12) 29
Tries: Jones, Van der Merwe 2, White; Pen: Russell; Cons: Russell 3

Duhan van der Merwe's late try gave Scotland back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time, turning Calcutta Cup history on its head with a stunning Six Nations victory against a spirited England.

After Huw Jones and Max Malins traded scores, Duhan van der Merwe scored an individual try that will go down in Six Nations history to take Scotland ahead again.

England stayed patient and were rewarded as Malins finished off a well-worked team try before Owen Farrell's penalty put them one point up at half-time.

Ben White kept Scotland within one after Ellis Genge's try, before Farrell and Scotland fly-half Finn Russell traded penalties to leave the score at 23-22 with 10 minutes left.

A sensational Scottish attack followed, allowing Van der Merwe to score another and make Scottish wins at Twickenham almost as regular as Glastonbury after claiming the first in 38 years in 2021.

Steve Borthwick's England showed fight and contributed to an electrifying match, but they could not give their head coach victory in his first game in charge as Scotland won the Calcutta Cup for the third time in a row.

Twickenham thrilled in first half

For so long the Calcutta Cup had been a predictable fixture thanks to England's dominance, but with Scotland winning the past two and given Borthwick's lack of time with his side there was a sense of the unknown at Twickenham.

The stage was set and all 46 players involved duly delivered one of the most entertaining matches Twickenham has seen in some time.

England had been booed by some supporters after losing to South Africa here in November and looked desperate to never hear that noise again.

Their desire was personified in a physical performance and Scotland responded with a cunning and fleet-footed backline.

After a period of dull kicking - long forgotten in the breathless closing minutes - it was the latter that worked first as the risky inclusion of Jones in place of Chris Harris at 13 paid off early.

Jones went through a gap and later sprinted on to a kick from Sione Tuipulotu to claim his fifth try in five Six Nations fixtures against England.

Borthwick's England regime already looked on the precipice, but Malins' sensational take of Marcus Smith's kick to score was the sigh of relief the hosts needed.

They did not always look to have the clarity Borthwick has promised, but at times England did play with freedom.

That freedom was nothing in the face of Scotland's belief.

In one for the history books, Van der Merwe sliced through England's defence as if it were butter, flying around five tacklers to cover half the pitch and score.

Malins scored a second thanks to an overlap created by smart work from his team-mates, and Farrell landed his penalty on the half-time whistle to take England 13-12 up at the break.

Van der Merwe provides late twist

Duhan van der Merwe scores the winning try
Duhan van der Merwe scores the winning try at Twickenham

The fans at Twickenham got their money's worth from the first half alone and few would have predicted what was to follow in the next 40.

England continued to fight for everything, dominating an early scrum after having the worst-performing pack in tier one in 2022.

The forwards were to thank for Genge's try too, as the hosts went back to basics and battered their way over the tryline after a line-out.

Another moment of individual Scotland magic turned things around once more. White sniped around Ben Curry off a ruck and found England's defence again wanting to get over.

White was another selection risk taken by Townsend as he left the more experienced Ali Price on the bench - another one that paid off.

Russell's conversion cut England's lead to one point once more, but the home fans were calmed as the hosts seemed in the ascendancy.

Farrell's penalty put his side four points up and Scotland looked more hesitant until Russell's boot cut the lead again to reignite his team.

Scotland must find the consistency they have lacked in previous tournaments if they are to compete for the title, but one thing is for certain: Twickenham holds no fear for them.

Everything suddenly clicked in the visitors' attack and they flowed closer and closer to the tryline before Van der Merwe eventually found enough space on the wing to give voice to the travelling fans.

Man of the match

Duhan van der Merwe fends off England number eight Alex Dombrandt
Duhan van der Merwe fends off England number eight Alex Dombrandt on his way to scoring his second try

Duhan van der Merwe's first try might have been enough to earn him man of the match, but the second definitely sealed it.

Line-ups

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Farrell (capt), Hassell-Collins; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Chessum, Ludlam, B Curry, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, Earl, Youngs, Lawrence, Watson.

Scotland: Hogg; Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Nel; R Gray, Gilchrist; Ritchie (capt), Crosbie, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Berghan, J Gray, Dempsey, Horne, Kinghorn, Harris.

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Comments

Join the conversation

919 comments

  • Comment posted by Pat, today at 18:38

    Terrific display by the Scots. They played with speed and ambition. England a bit lacking in that area. But a great game.

  • Comment posted by Gaz Ump, today at 18:38

    No complaints about that. Scotland deserved the win.

    Great game.

    • Reply posted by Drumossie808 , today at 19:02

      Drumossie808 replied:
      Very gracious, well said

  • Comment posted by 4QAll_Labour, today at 18:39

    As a proud English man I am gutted to loose, but what a game

    Everything I love about rugby hard, fast, aggressive, beautiful

    Sorry Eddie, but this is what you didn't allow your players to do, so I am pleased you are gone
    Well played Scotland

    • Reply posted by hysnewbie, today at 18:48

      hysnewbie replied:
      Really? Penalties, useless kicking, errors no attacking flair

      Same old England rubbish

      Scots played well am looked good in attack

  • Comment posted by Flaming Pumpkin, today at 18:38

    I think it's time to accept Scotland are pretty decent at rugby.

    • Reply posted by N2019, today at 18:42

      N2019 replied:
      Great on their day. It's the consistency that's their issue.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:37

    Well played Scotland. Some great tries.
    England, never pick Young's ever again!
    Kicked every ball away in an attacking position

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 18:40

      Mad World replied:
      Waaaaaaaaayyyyy tooooooooo slooooooowwwww!

  • Comment posted by Mad World, today at 18:39

    Congratulations Scotland, we’ll deserved victory

    But, if Ben Youngs is the answer

    What is the question?

    England immediately slowed down when he came on when quick ball from the breakdown was unsettling Scotland so much

    • Reply posted by Phoenix44, today at 18:40

      Phoenix44 replied:
      Just said exactly that. The one really bad decision today.

  • Comment posted by geranium, today at 18:39

    Enough is enough. Eddie Jones has got to go.

    • Reply posted by User0416947644, today at 19:22

      User0416947644 replied:
      😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Brummiedude, today at 18:38

    Different coach, same old s*it from England. So many stupid mistakes and unforced errors and poor defending

    • Reply posted by Seven bells, today at 18:43

      Seven bells replied:
      Defending was atrocious. Is this the best we can do?

  • Comment posted by benjo, today at 18:38

    Still doing the kick, kick, kick, kick, kick.. It didn't work for Eddie and we got rid.. Why are we still doing it?

    • Reply posted by No, today at 18:40

      No replied:
      Sixty plus kicks from hand.... It hasn't worked then...it doesn't work now!!

  • Comment posted by headsup, today at 18:37

    Great match! Absolute belter of a solo try from Duhan vdm

    • Reply posted by lucas, today at 18:52

      lucas replied:
      Just think what SA would look like with him in it! Terrifying

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 18:36

    Clueless

    Lucky to lead at half time and Scotland deservedly won.

    Kick, kick, kick.

    We seem to be playing rugby by numbers rather than instinct.

    • Reply posted by Rondowriter, today at 18:52

      Rondowriter replied:
      I absolutely agree. I saw precious little evidence of freed-up thinking on the pitch from England. Just an awful lot of trundling up the middle with the odd flash. Not nearly enough against what was an extremely disciplined Scotland side. I see no better than 3rd place again this year.

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 18:38

    Fantastic game of Rugby...well done to Scotland

  • Comment posted by Rob G, today at 18:50

    England fan, Congratulations to Scotland great result and the best side won no doubt. England are still playing by numbers , so weak defensively when the game opens up and totally lacking flair in attack. The players need a reality check, massive premiership salaries but they’re not as good as they think they are.

    • Reply posted by mickeyblue, today at 18:55

      mickeyblue replied:
      Well done Rob. Best comment on here by a mile.

  • Comment posted by si1mc, today at 18:41

    The zip of Scotland’s passing was a joy to behold. A great win.

    • Reply posted by Itwisnaeme, today at 19:00

      Itwisnaeme replied:
      Cum on, t'was only Ingurland.... 😉

  • Comment posted by youlesie23, today at 18:39

    Maybe we're just not very good?

    • Reply posted by steve_o, today at 18:58

      steve_o replied:
      But with all that talent in the Gallager Prem we could be......................

  • Comment posted by spart, today at 18:38

    Fair play scotland but too many missed tackles by england, need to ighten that up or a spoon is not off the menu

  • Comment posted by The Diplomat, today at 18:38

    Fantastic game of rugby. Well done Scotland!

  • Comment posted by Uncle, today at 18:39

    New regime..same clueless rubbish. Sack any forward who looks to go to ground, keep Ben Youngs away, tell Smith that if he is going to kick it had better be a good one..

    • Reply posted by Mikey, today at 18:56

      Mikey replied:
      Tell Farrell the same then

  • Comment posted by CleverHound, today at 18:44

    Can't argue with it if you love the game. The Scots played with intelligence, flair and imagination. They deserved it.
    The backs were the difference, Russell is on another level, and they are so intelligent with timing their attacks, a joy to watch - takes me back.....

  • Comment posted by wheresmyheadat, today at 18:51

    Scotland’s tries deserved to win any game.

    • Reply posted by Cosmik Debris, today at 18:52

      Cosmik Debris replied:
      England's defence deserved to lose any game.

Top Stories

Six Nations 2023

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport