Close menu

Six Nations 2023: England 23-29 Scotland - Superb Scotland victorious at Twickenham

By Becky GreyBBC Sport at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments126

Breaking news
Six Nations 2023: England v Scotland
England: (13) 23
Tries: Malins 2, Genge; Pens: Farrell 2; Con: Farrell
Scotland: (12) 29
Tries: Jones, Van der Merwe 2, White; Pen: Russell; Cons: Russell 3

Duhan van der Merwe's late try gave Scotland back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time, turning Calcutta Cup history on its head with a stunning Six Nations victory against a spirited England.

After Huw Jones and Max Malins traded scores, Duhan van der Merwe scored an individual try that will go down in Six Nations history to take Scotland ahead again.

England stayed patient and were rewarded as Malins finished off a well-worked team try before Owen Farrell's penalty put them one point up at half-time.

Ben White kept Scotland within one after Ellis Genge's try, before Farrell and Scotland fly-half Finn Russell traded penalties to leave the score at 23-22 with 10 minutes left.

A sensational Scottish attack followed, allowing Van der Merwe to score another and make Scottish wins at Twickenham almost as regular as Glastonbury after claiming the first in 38 years in 2021.

Steve Borthwick's England showed fight and contributed to an electrifying match, but they could not give their head coach victory in his first game in charge as Scotland won the Calcutta Cup for the third time in a row.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Farrell (capt), Hassell-Collins; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Chessum, Ludlam, B Curry, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, Earl, Youngs, Lawrence, Watson.

Scotland: Hogg; Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Nel; R Gray, Gilchrist; Ritchie (capt), Crosbie, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Berghan, J Gray, Dempsey, Horne, Kinghorn, Harris.

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Comments

Join the conversation

134 comments

  • Comment posted by Pat, today at 18:38

    Terrific display by the Scots. They played with speed and ambition. England a bit lacking in that area. But a great game.

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 18:41

      Joe replied:
      As a Scot I’m buzzing but what a great game. Can’t wait to smash little Wales next week though after the way their vile fans acted earlier by throwing stuff on the pitch!

      Thank goodness Worcester went out of business too as they’d have put VDM down to their level otherwise

  • Comment posted by Brummiedude, today at 18:38

    Different coach, same old s*it from England. So many stupid mistakes and unforced errors and poor defending

  • Comment posted by benjo, today at 18:38

    Still doing the kick, kick, kick, kick, kick.. It didn't work for Eddie and we got rid.. Why are we still doing it?

    • Reply posted by No, today at 18:40

      No replied:
      Sixty plus kicks from hand.... It hasn't worked then...it doesn't work now!!

  • Comment posted by Gaz Ump, today at 18:38

    No complaints about that. Scotland deserved the win.

    Great game.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:37

    Well played Scotland. Some great tries.
    England, never pick Young's ever again!
    Kicked every ball away in an attacking position

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 18:40

      Mad World replied:
      Waaaaaaaaayyyyy tooooooooo slooooooowwwww!

  • Comment posted by Lowthers, today at 18:36

    Congrats South Africa

    • Reply posted by Odd jobs hat, today at 18:40

      Odd jobs hat replied:
      What a SORE one for you English 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Flaming Pumpkin, today at 18:38

    I think it's time to accept Scotland are pretty decent at rugby.

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 18:38

    Fantastic game of Rugby...well done to Scotland

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 18:38

    Can we please never see Farrell youngs mako marchant and Ben curry in an England shirt again. Not good enough and England were awful

  • Comment posted by Caerphillyexile , today at 18:38

    What a game !!!!! Wales are in trouble

  • Comment posted by spart, today at 18:38

    Fair play scotland but too many missed tackles by england, need to ighten that up or a spoon is not off the menu

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 18:36

    Clueless

    Lucky to lead at half time and Scotland deservedly won.

    Kick, kick, kick.

    We seem to be playing rugby by numbers rather than instinct.

  • Comment posted by joesurf, today at 18:40

    New England V 3.0

    Like Windows Vista, but worse:)

  • Comment posted by Phoenix44, today at 18:40

    Why was Youngs brought on? Just don't get it. England had the momentum, quick ruck ball, then Youngs slows it all down and kicks badly. Shame as England deserved to win that, Scotland being pretty lucky with the ref most of the game was the only thing that gained them territory.

  • Comment posted by Mad World, today at 18:39

    Congratulations Scotland, we’ll deserved victory

    But, if Ben Youngs is the answer

    What is the question?

    England immediately slowed down when he came on when quick ball from the breakdown was unsettling Scotland so much

    • Reply posted by Phoenix44, today at 18:40

      Phoenix44 replied:
      Just said exactly that. The one really bad decision today.

  • Comment posted by Uncle, today at 18:39

    New regime..same clueless rubbish. Sack any forward who looks to go to ground, keep Ben Youngs away, tell Smith that if he is going to kick it had better be a good one..

  • Comment posted by Andre, today at 18:38

    Is Farrell still an option?

    • Reply posted by slotsyboy, today at 18:40

      slotsyboy replied:
      Only noticed him missing kicks

  • Comment posted by guygs18, today at 18:38

    So much finesse in attack despite the lack of territory; not Finn’s best game but the other players stood up. Captain’s turnover at the death.

  • Comment posted by The Diplomat, today at 18:38

    Fantastic game of rugby. Well done Scotland!

  • Comment posted by headsup, today at 18:37

    Great match! Absolute belter of a solo try from Duhan vdm

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport