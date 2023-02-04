Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Barnes late try proved to be decisive for Jersey Reds

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says he has 'mixed emotions' after his side's tense 28-27 win over Ealing in the Championship Cup.

The Reds led 21-0 in the first half, but Ealing came back to go 22-21 ahead before Dan Barnes got an 80th-minute try to make it 28-22.

Ealing scored a stoppage time try but missed what would have been a match-winning conversion with the final kick.

The win sees Jersey move a point behind Ealing in second place in their pool.

Both sides - who are also top of the Championship - have two games to play, with Ealing on 16 points and Jersey on 15.

"There's some mixed emotions, some of relief, some of real pride and the real enjoyment of taking the victory against Ealing," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"They're a tough opponent, there's a reason they're at the top of the league and pressing for Premiership honours."

James Hadfield, James Dun and Ben Woollett went over for Jersey in the first half before Ealing's Alun Walker pulled one back before the break.

Craig Hampson's try, a Craig Willis penalty and Nathan Earle's try put Ealing back in front before Barnes' try, only for Jordan Burns to cross for Ealing in stoppage time.

But Ealing missed the conversion and ended the game with two losing bonus points.

"There was definitely pressure from Ealing but we went off script in that second half," added Biljon.

"We changed what we were doing compared to the first half, and that's the big learning point and a big moment.

"We as coaches and players need to make sure we can stay on track and when we do we can hold our own with the very best."