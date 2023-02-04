Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Wales 10-34 Ireland - Warren Gatland's return spoiled by clinical visitors

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales at the Principality Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Caelan Doris crossed for Ireland's first try
Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Ireland
Wales (3) 10
Tries: L Williams Cons: Biggar Pens: Biggar
Ireland (27) 34
Tries: Doris, Ryan, Lowe, Van der Flier Cons: Sexton 3, R Byrne Pens: Sexton 2

Warren Gatland's return was spoiled by Ireland as the world's number one side humbled Wales in the opening Six Nations match in Cardiff.

Ireland's storming start saw tries from Caelan Doris, James Ryan and James Lowe and 12 points from Johnny Sexton establish a 27-3 half-time lead.

Wales improved in the second half and responded with a Liam Williams try.

But it was Ireland who completed the scoring with a bonus-point try for flanker Josh van der Flier.

That put the gloss on Ireland's first Six Nations victory in Cardiff for 10 years as Andy Farrell's side took another step in the right direction as they target Six Nations and World Cup success in 2023.

Gatland, who was brought back as Wales coach to replace fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac, will now know the size of his task in a World Cup year.

Ireland overpowered a woeful Wales side in the first half, with the hosts repeatedly punished for ill-discipline and inaccuracy.

The second half saw Wales dominate possession and territory but Ireland were content to absorb the pressure as they continually turned over their opponents.

The fourth and final try demonstrated Ireland's clinical edge as they recorded their biggest Six Nations win in Cardiff since 2001.

Ireland number eight Doris was outstanding, while player-of-the-match Hugo Keenan excelled from full-back.

Wales players under the posts after one of Ireland's three first-half tries

Wales' troubled build-up

The build-up for Wales was dominated by allegations of sexism and misogyny within the Welsh Rugby Union, which resulted in chief executive Steve Phillips resigning.

Bosses were hauled before the Senedd and a taskforce created to look at the culture of the organisation.

The Tom Jones anthem Delilah was not included on the choir's playlist at the Principality Stadium because the lyrics have been linked to domestic violence, although renditions were sung by some in the Cardiff crowd.

The off-the-field controversy overshadowed Gatland's return for his second spell as Wales head coach. During his first stint between 2008 and 2019, Wales secured four Six Nations titles and three Grand Slams.

He was back for more following a miserable 12 months when Wales won three Tests in 12 games and suffered humiliating home defeats against Italy and Georgia.

Gatland had kept faith with 12 of the starting side from Pivac's last game, with the team picked boasting more than 900 caps between them and eight players aged over 30.

On this evidence, Wales might have to reconsider this strategy in the coming weeks.

Hooker Ken Owens, 36, became Wales' oldest captain as he led his nation for the first time.

Ireland arrived as the world's top team, a status they achieved following two away victories over New Zealand and consolidated with autumn wins against South Africa and Australia.

Lions prop Tadhg Furlong was ruled out through injury and replaced by Finlay Bealham, with Sexton, 37, starting and World Rugby men's player of the year Van der Flier at flanker.

There was a late change with scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park ruled out with a hamstring injury and Lions number nine Conor Murray starting.

Gibson-Park's absence was expected to result in a change of tempo for the visitors, but it made no difference.

Ireland's stunning start

Ireland started strongly, with a clever Lowe kick setting up the attacking platform for the opening try.

Patient build-up eventually yielded an opportunity for Doris to dive over with Sexton converting.

Ireland's power came to the fore again as Wales' indiscipline told, with Ryan diving over from a short tap penalty as Farrell's side led 14-0 inside 10 minutes.

Wales bounced back with Rio Dyer almost scoring with a loose kick ahead but he was denied by Keenan before Biggar slotted over the hosts' opening points.

Sexton responded with his own penalty before Lowe intercepted Biggar's pass to sprint 70 metres to score. Sexton converted and slotted over another penalty.

Wales centre Joe Hawkins, on his Six Nations debut, made an incisive break but Biggar could not capitalise as he was turned over just short of Ireland's line.

The home side were also denied when Jac Morgan was held up by Andrew Porter with Ireland holding a 24-point lead at half-time, an advantage that did not flatter them.

Wales improve as Ireland absorb pressure

The home side's inaccuracy in the opening 40 minutes was in contrast to their opponents, but they initially solved that at the beginning of the second half.

An inventive line-out was taken by North before paving the way for a clever Hawkins pass which allowed Liam Williams to canter over for a converted try.

Ireland's ill-discipline gave Wales a restart penalty but the momentum was initially halted with a wayward line-out throw and a scrum penalty conceded by replacement Dillon Lewis, who had replaced Tomas Francis.

Full-back Williams, a late call-up to start for the injured Leigh Halfpenny, continued his impressive performance with a scything break before being the victim of a late challenge from replacement Iain Henderson.

The hosts enjoyed possession and territory dominance but wasteful Wales struggled to turn this pressure into points as Ireland absorbed and repeatedly repelled the attacks.

A raft of replacements included Wales hooker Scott Baldwin making his first international appearance in almost six years.

Full-back Williams was shown a yellow card by English referee Karl Dickson for a high tackle on Sexton with his shoulder.

Wales continued to attack but could not cross for a second score and Ireland demonstrated their clinical edge with Van der Flier diving over for the final score.

Wales face a trip to Scotland next weekend, with Ireland hosting France in what could prove a pivotal game in the battle for the 2023 Six Nations trophy.

Line-ups

Wales: L Williams; Adams, North, Hawkins, Dyer; Biggar, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens (capt), Francis, Beard, AW Jones, Morgan, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Baldwin, Carre, Lewis, Jenkins, Reffell, Webb, O Williams, Cuthbert.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Murray; Porter, Sheehan, Bealham, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris

Replacements: Herring, Healy, O'Toole, Henderson, Conan, Casey, R Byrne, Aki.

Referee: Karl Dickson (ENG)

Touch judges: Angus Gardner (AUS) & Luke Pearce (ENG)

TMO: Tom Foley (ENG).

  • Comment posted by Nickss1994, today at 16:22

    I wonder if the Chinese weather balloon could detect the embarrassment every Welsh fan felt watching that display.

  • Comment posted by Patto45, today at 16:24

    Always good to put manners on Wales, but really Liam Williams, milking a penalty like a football player.

    • Reply posted by 009, today at 16:32

      009 replied:
      Really? Harshly treated on the Sexton yellow Card and even as an Ireland fan it seemed Sexton milked it, I’m sure
      I even saw Jonny wink

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:25

    Wales threw away too many opportunities and gave away too many silly penalties. Ireland first half awesome.

  • Comment posted by allsaint54, today at 16:27

    How much longer do we have to suffer Jonathan Davies. His biased commentary for Wales gets worse every game. The BBC won't sack him as he's Celtic. What would happen if an English commentator performed the same way.

    • Reply posted by Airbag, today at 16:28

      Airbag replied:
      They’d be called ‘arrogant’ 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Cosmik Debris, today at 16:22

    What a poor game, I expected much better from Ireland against the wooden spoon contenders.

  • Comment posted by new account, today at 16:21

    See, this is what happens when you ban the choir from singing “Delilah”.

  • Comment posted by Anne, today at 16:21

    Had a Pivac team turned in that performance he would have been excoriated.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 16:29

    Dad's Army.

    • Reply posted by philt77, today at 16:43

      philt77 replied:
      Great Granddad's more like it.

  • Comment posted by Gary Davis, today at 16:22

    Well done Ireland, excellent game. Good to see strong ref.

  • Comment posted by llareggub, today at 16:29

    Ireland played on a different level to Wales for the first 30 minutes and the last 10. Every time they got into the Welsh 22 they scored. In the intervening 40 minutes their defence pretty much snuffed out all Welsh attempts to score. Too many penalties and poor handling by Wales . Wales are work in progress, Ireland are fine-tuning to a finished product.

  • Comment posted by Junior Shabadoo, today at 16:22

    Well that was disappointing. It was a non-event after about 20 minutes. So much for all the build up.

    • Reply posted by Bosnia Herzegovina, today at 16:38

      Bosnia Herzegovina replied:
      I gave you a like just for the user.

      “Homer, that’s the worst fake name I’ve ever heard.”

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 16:34

    Wales' giving away 7 or 8 penalties in the first 25 minutes, and Ireland being clinical basically settled the match there and then.

    Wales were improved in the 2nd half, but they butchered at least 2 or 3 tries they would have taken a few years ago, and you can't afford to do that at international level and expect to win.

    Ireland good for the win.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 16:23

    We were really poor. Fair play to Ireland they exploited Wales. Just shows how much work needs doing at all levels of Welsh Rugby.

    • Reply posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:37

      Sir Nick Albert Wright replied:
      Nigel Walker will sort it out - no hurdles too big apparently.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:22

    Not at all good from Wales! But what worries me more is that late yellow card. Yes, I understand all the stuff about player safety, concussions, etc. But Sexton picks the ball up low, stays low, charges straight into the Welsh defender, who is only barely moving forwards... And the Welshman is at fault?

    If that is the future of rugby, then I fear for the future of rugby.

    • Reply posted by mj, today at 16:26

      mj replied:
      I agree that the laws need to make the ball carrier equally responsible for his own safety.

  • Comment posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 16:22

    Good grief! How good would Ireland be if they played both halves? That’s the biggest first half demolition I can remember since England discovered Jonah Lomu in the RWC ‘95 S/F.

  • Comment posted by Bosnia Herzegovina, today at 16:22

    Not an Ireland fan, but it’s always nice to see Wales get smoked. Especially at their place.

    • Reply posted by Erse, today at 16:34

      Erse replied:
      That's not very friendly. Chip on your should aye. Tut tut.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 16:20

    Wales lucky to come 3rd. Woeful.

  • Comment posted by Summer Breeze, today at 16:35

    Wales are shambolic from the top all the way down to the regions, who gets done for crawling at this level. Italy must be licking their lips to get their hands on this Welsh side.

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 16:26

    Williams got it wrong! The way to ‘buy’ a yellow card isn’t to throw yourself to the ground like you’ve been shot! But to duck your head into a tackler’s shoulder!

    • Reply posted by Londonwelshmongrel, today at 16:34

      Londonwelshmongrel replied:
      and risk concussion? c'mon!

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 16:24

    The goal line drop out is a farce, needs to go asap.

