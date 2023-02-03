Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Hooker Ken Owens has played 86 internationals for Wales

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

New captain Ken Owens says his side are aiming to put pride back into Welsh rugby against Ireland in the Six Nations opener.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has been embroiled in a crisis over the last couple of weeks following accusations of sexism and misogyny.

"We want to pride back into the shirt and Welsh rugby," said Owens.

"The only way we can do that as players is by delivering a performance worthy of the red shirt."

WRU bosses have admitted being in "denial" over the extent of sexism and misogyny in the organisation.

Serious allegations were aired in a programme by BBC Wales Investigates last week, which have rocked the WRU.

The union's chief executive, Steve Phillips, stepped down last weekend and it was announced an external taskforce has been asked to carry out an independent review.

"It's disappointing what has come out of the past fortnight," said Owens.

"I'd be lying if I said we hadn't been talking about it within the squad but at the end of the day we are in our own bubble as a Wales squad.

"The only thing we can do is concentrate on the rugby and what is coming on Saturday. At the end of the day, that's what we are here to do.

"For us the only thing we can control tomorrow is a performance. To put pride back into the Welsh shirt after what has been a tough couple of years with consistency."

On the field, Wales have struggled with three wins in 12 matches in 2022 which led to the departure of Wayne Pivac and return of Warren Gatland.

Owens will try and galvanise his side in his first game as Wales captain after being given the accolade by Gatland.

"It is going to be exciting, I am looking forward to the opportunity of leading Wales for the first time," said Owens.

"I probably have not thought massively about it because we have been cracking on with the day-to-day workings of getting into training and getting my own house in order.

"I am lucky we have a strong leadership group within the squad that have been pretty settled for a long time."

Six Nations 2023: Rugby the only Wales talking point - Gatland

At 36, Owens will become Wales' oldest captain after taking the accolade from Alun Wyn Jones who will be in the ranks.

"It will be slightly strange. When it was announced I was captain Alun was probably the first person to message me," added Owens.

"He said congratulations and it was his turn to support me like I supported him.

"That is the closeness we have got within the squad. We have been together a long time, we all respect each other and work hard and support each other for the benefit of the team."

Ireland are ranked number one in the world, while Wales are languishing in ninth place following a year where they were beaten at home by Italy and Georgia.

Owens admits he does not mind that Ireland will be heavily fancied.

"Quite rightly so. They've been the top team in the world over the last two years," said Owens.

"They'll go in as favourites, I think. Everybody is writing us off as a team but we know what we expect from ourselves, as a squad, and as individuals.

"It's up to us to deliver on the hard work we've put in over the last two weeks which has flown by.

"There's a real buzz around the place, regional performances have picked up since the autumn with some good performances by the teams in Europe.

"It's added a little bit of momentum and there's a spring in everybody's step.

"We are just looking forward to getting back out there now, and getting stuck into the best team in the world."

Wales and Ireland's rivalry has developed with Gatland having coached both international sides.

That will continue with Gatland returning for a second stint with Wales, and Ireland having not won a Six Nations match in Cardiff for 10 years.

"There are definitely some storylines and sub-plots out there that people will talk about over the next 24 hours and there will be some mind games," said Owens.

"We can't get away from the fact Ireland are ranked the number one side in the world and probably Six Nations favourites.

"We have chopped and changed, with Gats coming back in and new coaches and players coming in.

"We have a lot of experience out there. The pressure is off us externally but internally we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to perform because we know our ability as a squad.

"It is going to be a great Test match."