Under new rules already set out in England tackles above the waist will only be allowed at elite levels of rugby

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is considering introducing a restriction on the height of the tackle allowed in the community game in Wales.

A similar move announced in England last month was met with opposition and led to an apology from the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

The aim is to increase safety at community levels of the game.

The WRU says no decision has been made but that they are in discussion with the three other home Unions.

"Following meetings with World Rugby last November and four Nations meetings in January, our Community Game Board met to discuss tackle height," said WRU Community Game Board chair John Manders.

"We will be creating a 'task and finish' group to look at the issue of tackle height.

"The group will also make sure we link closely with World Rugby and examine all evidence, before we make a decision."

In January, the RFU announced the legal tackle height will be lowered to the waist from July.

English rugby's governing body said when it announced the changes that they would improve player safety, particularly around the issue of head injury and concussion.

However, the decision was met with criticism from a number of clubs, players and coaches.

In response the RFU issued a statement in which it said: "We fully acknowledge we got the engagement wrong, and we are truly sorry."

The RFU has since said it will begin a process of consultation with players, coaches and match officials in order to limit the risk of head injuries in the sport.

In order to avoid similar backlash, the WRU says it will communicate with those throughout the sport in Wales and look to make a decision at the end of the season.

"This group will make sure that we consult and liaise with all our key stakeholders, players, coaches, referees and anyone associated with the community game," added Manders.

"The aim is to make a decision by early May, to give time for everyone to adapt and prepare, if necessary.

"The key part is whatever we decide we must consult first and look at all the evidence."