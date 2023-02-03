Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Warren Gatland is back at the helm of Welsh rugby, a little over three years after ending his first stint as the nation's head coach.

A tough-talking New Zealander, a no-nonsense hooker and an uncompromising coach, he is one of the game's biggest characters.

But how much do you know about his life in New Zealand, his northern hemisphere triumphs and the man himself?

Take our quiz on the life and times of a rugby great.

