Steve Borthwick took over as England head coach fewer than seven weeks before their opening Six Nations game

Guinness Six Nations - England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

New England head coach Steve Borthwick says he picked his squad to play Scotland on Saturday on club form, moving away from the selection strategy of predecessor Eddie Jones.

Jones often favoured previous England form, but Borthwick has chosen those impressing in the Premiership.

Centre Joe Marchant is one such selection, taking former favourite Manu Tuilagi's place in the squad.

"They are players who are playing well," Borthwick said.

"That is the most important thing."

Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins has also benefited from Borthwick's approach and will make his England debut in their Six Nations opener after consistently performing for London Irish.

Borthwick told BBC Sport Marchant had "played really well" for Harlequins, while replacement centre Ollie Lawrence's form "has been superb".

Of the decision to omit Tuilagi, Borthwick added: "When you are picking the England team there should be lots of tough calls."

Elsewhere in the backline, Jack van Poortvliet is preferred to the more experienced Ben Youngs at scrum-half and Max Malins starts on the wing.

'I want players to back themselves'

Borthwick offered an insight into his new regime, saying he wants players to play as they would at their clubs and not change styles at international level.

"One of the most important aspects of this is I said to the players they were selected because of their strengths and I want them to bring that," he said.

"I want them to back themselves. You're picked because you see space and opportunity so when you see that, let's maximise it."

Former England wing Ugo Monye agreed with Borthwick's methods, saying: "Previously we've seen players told to play a different role for England to what they play in the Premiership.

"You need to keep your raw identity, the basics of what makes you a brilliant rugby player."

Can Farrell and Smith offer dynamic gameplan?

Another of Borthwick's calls sees captain Owen Farrell continue his partnership in midfield with fly-half Marcus Smith.

There had been questions over the duo following England's disappointing 2022, leading to suggestions Farrell might be deployed at fly-half instead of 12.

Borthwick defended his decision, saying "some of the best games that England have played" have included Farrell at inside centre.

"What we've got is two great players," he added, pointing out in his press conference that Harlequins team-mates Smith and Marchant would combine well.

Monye added: "I want to see this England team and gameplan really stretch. Steve Borthwick wants to see a fit, dynamic, fast-paced team so I am hoping we see a dynamic, fast-paced gameplan."