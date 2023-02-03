Rory Sutherland and George Turner tackle England's Ellis Genge in Scotland's Calcutta Cup win at Murrayfield last year

Guinness Six Nations - England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scotland have a team of "really smart" players who can "stay in the fight" against England in their Six Nations opener at Twickenham on Saturday, says former coach Andy Robinson.

He bases his optimism on Scotland's confidence from recent results against England and Glasgow's and Edinburgh's progress in European competition.

"What Scotland have done well recently is stayed in the fight, which has then given them the opportunity to go on and put England under pressure and win the games," Robinson told BBC Scotland.

"The English crowd expect England to beat Scotland. That's been the case when I was playing as well.

"But now this Scotland team is full of some really smart, quality rugby players. They've understood how to stay in the fight and how to compete, and based on results over the last few years they have a confidence to go there and perform.

"You've got the form of the Edinburgh and Glasgow players coming into this competition and the wins that Scotland have had. Everybody from Scotland comes expecting to get something out of the game."

Robinson was assistant to Clive Woodward when England won the World Cup in 2003. He was subsequently promoted to head coach on Woodward's departure and led England for two years before joining Edinburgh.

That move north led him to the role of Scotland head coach in 2009, a position he held for three and a half years.

Having coached both national teams, Robinson, then, is well placed to offer an opinion on what Gregor Townsend's Scots will face in Steve Borthwick's first game in charge of England.

"Having the disruption of a new coach coming in can really stimulate the team and I think that is what you'll see from the England side," said Robinson, who predicts a Grand Slam for Ireland.

"They'll come out with some real physicality and ready to perform.

"I would see this game for Scotland as quite a tough one, with the new coach demanding a performance. This is where Scotland have to hang in in the game and withstand the firepower."

Scotland have registered three wins and a draw in their last five matches against England.

That record informs Robinson's opinion that Scotland have improved since his time in charge - a tenure he describes as having produced "some great moments of rugby...but with too many own goals".

He added: "We've always known that Scotland can score points, thanks to the outstanding back line they've had over the last four or five years.

"But for the forward pack it's had to really understand how to win the set-piece battles, defend really well.

"That's the big area where I've seen real improvements, especially the front five. They've been outstanding. That's enabled Scotland to build a belief that they can play anybody."