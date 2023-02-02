Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations - England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his England debut in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham.

Manu Tuilagi is left out of the 23-man matchday squad and Joe Marchant starts at outside centre in Steve Borthwick's first game as head coach.

Captain Owen Farrell will start at 12 and partner fly-half Marcus Smith.

Flanker Ben Curry will earn a second England cap 17 months after his first, stepping in for injured brother Tom.

Jack van Poortvliet is England's starting scrum-half, pushing the more experienced Ben Youngs, who has 121 England caps, to the bench.

Wing Max Malins returns to the back three, where Freddie Steward starts at full-back.

In the front row, hooker Jamie George will start - he has completed his return to play after concussion - as Luke Cowan-Dickie is injured.

Ollie Chessum partners Maro Itoje in the second row and Curry is joined by Lewis Ludlam in the back row, with Alex Dombrandt at number eight.

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Farrell (capt), Hassell-Collins; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Chessum, Ludlam, B Curry, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, Earl, Youngs, Lawrence, Watson.

Scotland: Hogg; Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Nel; R Gray, Gilchrist; Ritchie (capt), Crosbie, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Berghan, J Gray, Dempsey, Horne, Kinghorn, Harris.

More to follow.