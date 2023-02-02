Six Nations 2023: Ollie Hassell-Collins to make England debut against Scotland
|Guinness Six Nations - England v Scotland
|Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his England debut in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham.
Manu Tuilagi is left out of the 23-man matchday squad and Joe Marchant starts at outside centre in Steve Borthwick's first game as head coach.
Captain Owen Farrell will start at 12 and partner fly-half Marcus Smith.
Flanker Ben Curry will earn a second England cap 17 months after his first, stepping in for injured brother Tom.
Jack van Poortvliet is England's starting scrum-half, pushing the more experienced Ben Youngs, who has 121 England caps, to the bench.
Wing Max Malins returns to the back three, where Freddie Steward starts at full-back.
In the front row, hooker Jamie George will start - he has completed his return to play after concussion - as Luke Cowan-Dickie is injured.
Ollie Chessum partners Maro Itoje in the second row and Curry is joined by Lewis Ludlam in the back row, with Alex Dombrandt at number eight.
England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Farrell (capt), Hassell-Collins; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Chessum, Ludlam, B Curry, Dombrandt.
Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, Earl, Youngs, Lawrence, Watson.
Scotland: Hogg; Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Nel; R Gray, Gilchrist; Ritchie (capt), Crosbie, M Fagerson.
Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Berghan, J Gray, Dempsey, Horne, Kinghorn, Harris.
Smith & Farrell together again? One or the other please!
Six Nations is back.
World Cup Year.
Lessss gooo!
One or the other....preferably Farrell.
Surprised Simmonds not on bench.
Would have put Lawrence at 12.
Vunipola and Isiekwe lucky as well.
Please God that Slade is back next week.
Let's hope this side gels.
Glad that there are several youngsters given their chance.
England will want to prove a point. Going to be an interesting game!