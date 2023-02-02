Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Ollie Hassell-Collins to make England debut against Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Breaking news
Guinness Six Nations - England v Scotland
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his England debut in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham.

Manu Tuilagi is left out of the 23-man matchday squad and Joe Marchant starts at outside centre in Steve Borthwick's first game as head coach.

Captain Owen Farrell will start at 12 and partner fly-half Marcus Smith.

Flanker Ben Curry will earn a second England cap 17 months after his first, stepping in for injured brother Tom.

Jack van Poortvliet is England's starting scrum-half, pushing the more experienced Ben Youngs, who has 121 England caps, to the bench.

Wing Max Malins returns to the back three, where Freddie Steward starts at full-back.

In the front row, hooker Jamie George will start - he has completed his return to play after concussion - as Luke Cowan-Dickie is injured.

Ollie Chessum partners Maro Itoje in the second row and Curry is joined by Lewis Ludlam in the back row, with Alex Dombrandt at number eight.

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Farrell (capt), Hassell-Collins; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Chessum, Ludlam, B Curry, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, Earl, Youngs, Lawrence, Watson.

Scotland: Hogg; Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Nel; R Gray, Gilchrist; Ritchie (capt), Crosbie, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Berghan, J Gray, Dempsey, Horne, Kinghorn, Harris.

More to follow.

Six Nations: The smart rugby ball being trialled in the Six Nations
Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by U11122679, today at 14:45

    George Earl, potential red card everytime he plays

  • Comment posted by dhphoto, today at 14:45

    The pack looks great.
    Smith & Farrell together again? One or the other please!

  • Comment posted by Jukebox89, today at 14:45

    England fan but best of luck to both teams!
    Six Nations is back.
    World Cup Year.
    Lessss gooo!

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 14:45

    I think this is the sort of lineup that, with a bit of luck, could avoid the wooden spoon. Will still be dull as dishwater to watch though.

  • Comment posted by Glod Glodson, today at 14:44

    Interesting Backrow, given Slade and Kelly aren't fit can see why they have combined smith 10 farrell 12 again don't think it works but other options denied by injury. Not sure Dan Cole offers much off the bench, would rather start him and let him play 40 and bring Sinkler on hungry.

  • Comment posted by SA 1962, today at 14:44

    Really dont think the Smith/Farrell partnership works,good to see Itoje in his best position,Dombrant good call and looking forward to Hassell-Collins making an impact, Two well match sides ,Come on England!!

  • Comment posted by U172022112003, today at 14:44

    The backrow battle will be interesting but think the Scottish backline maybe have the edge, replacements could be the key for England. What are the bets on Smith going off at some point and Farrell to 10?!!

  • Comment posted by Marshy Marsh, today at 14:44

    Excited by this 23. Great to have Watson, Lawrence and Marlins back. Hassell-Collins hugely deserved and dropping Hill, Billy and Youngs to bench are good calls. Arundel and Murley hopefully get some more caps before WC!

  • Comment posted by Cardiffian, today at 14:44

    A very good side, but not a scary side as of old. A great weekend on the way. May the best sides win and no Red cards please...

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 14:43

    Two exciting sides, the lad Hassell - Collins is a flyer, if England throw the ball about Scotland will be in trouble, still predict an England win by 10+.

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 14:43

    Can wait for the game and particularly interested to watch the comparison in the 9-13 area. A lot of talent there but I guess the side with most front foot ball from forwards will likely take most advantage in this area. Farrell vs Tuipulotu is going to be fascinating.

  • Comment posted by shortstuff, today at 14:43

    Excellent. Hopefully he will get the ball rather than being tasked with aimlessly chasing box kicks all afternoon.

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 14:42

    Smith and Farrell.....NO!!
    One or the other....preferably Farrell.
    Surprised Simmonds not on bench.
    Would have put Lawrence at 12.
    Vunipola and Isiekwe lucky as well.
    Please God that Slade is back next week.
    Let's hope this side gels.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 14:42

    If they manage to avoid giving silly pens away and reduce the brain fart moments that were happening under Eddie, then that will be enough of an improvement for me.

  • Comment posted by genuinetekkers, today at 14:41

    not that inspired by borthwick, much as i wasn't when he was captain. madness to leave tuilagi out of the xv, let alone the squad. malins unimpressive internationally, similarly marchant, ludlam... these are players who are proven to be mediocre internationally. ben earl is top of the charts, jack willis is a freak, get them in, sack of farrell too!

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 14:41

    It looks like we are going try and bludgeon them to pieces in the pack. Scotland have to be favourites I think, I.e. they have a tried and tested game plan and squad.

  • Comment posted by Gervais, today at 14:41

    Time for England to play rugby and let it flow............

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 14:40

    Players playing in position, with the exception of OF, which was expected with the injuries. Surprised about MT, but I guess the coach knows if he's ready to fit in with his plans. Looking forward to the game!

  • Comment posted by MrBounce, today at 14:40

    Like that Back row. Speed, and power.

    Glad that there are several youngsters given their chance.

    England will want to prove a point. Going to be an interesting game!

  • Comment posted by Justin33, today at 14:40

    Excited to have the 6N back on!! Love it!!

