Six Nations: England v Scotland - Luke Crosbie in team for Twickenham

Huw Jones playing for Scotland
Huw Jones will start in midfield at the expense of Lions centre Chris Harris
2023 Six Nations
Dates: 4 February-18 March
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary, BBC radio commentary and video highlights of every match.

Gregor Townsend has selected Luke Crosbie in his back row for Scotland's Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

He will line up alongside Matt Fagerson and captain Jamie Ritchie for his second Test start, with Hamish Watson not in the 23.

Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu are in the centre with British and Irish Lion Chris Harris on the bench.

Ben White is at scrum-half with Lion Ali Price not even a replacement.

Kyle Steyn fills in for the injured Darcy Graham on the right wing.

Former captain Stuart Hogg starts at full-back in the Calcutta Cup game despite not playing since 24 December because of a heel injury.

The experienced Richie Gray and vice-captain Grant Gilchrist form the second row, with Jonny Gray on the bench.

Lions back row Watson, who suffered a concussion against New Zealand on November 13, made his comeback for Edinburgh last weekend but is not included in Townsend's squad.

Pierre Schoeman starts at loosehead prop in his 17th consecutive international since his debut in 2021, with WP Nel - who reached 50 caps in the November Tests - at tighthead and George Turner at hooker.

That means no place for Zander Fagerson, the Lions prop has been sidelined since the start of December with a hamstring injury but who forwards coach John Dalziel said on Tuesday was available for selection.

George Horne and Blair Kinghorn are the half-back cover on the replacements' bench, along with forwards Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan and Jack Dempsey.

"It was a difficult selection. There are so many players in really good form - and we back form now, which means there are experienced players who have played a lot of rugby for us have missed out," Townsend told Scottish Rugby.

"But we believe this is the strongest squad we can pick for this weekend and they have been training really well.

"The players who have missed out on selection have shown real professionalism an competitiveness to raise the standard of our attack and defence."

Scotland team: Hogg; Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Nel; R Gray, Gilchrist; Ritchie (c), Crosbie, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Berghan, J Gray, Dempsey, Horne, Kinghorn, Harris.

34 comments

  • Comment posted by AW, today at 09:41

    Big team for their cup final

  • Comment posted by kidjake, today at 09:38

    Fairly experienced team and Gt has unquestionably picked the men in form at present.
    Line out has been an Achilles heel for Scottish teams of late
    Let’s hope the line out fires on all cylinders this campaign for the boys in dark blue.# as one

  • Comment posted by Grumpybear, today at 09:37

    I predict a narrow England win against Scotfrica

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 09:34

    If Scotland don’t have the confidence and belief in themselves to win, and win well, at Twickenham now then they never will. Team is strong, depth on the bench and a great CC record in recent times. Get in front early and keep going. England lack confidence and will wilt if Scotland get ahead, say 31-0 at HT…?!

    COME ON SCOTLAND!!!

  • Comment posted by Queso Grande, today at 09:33

    Maybe just list the team please BBC?

  • Comment posted by Balllacks, today at 09:31

    Come on Scotland. Twickenham is no fortress.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 09:27

    Without Harris in the centre, I expect England to field an attacking mid field. A mistake to leave him out. However, the two selected are in form.

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 09:25

    Looks like the Calcutta Cup will be filled with English beer late on Saturday night. Don't damage it Owen.

    • Reply posted by StockyB, today at 09:27

      StockyB replied:
      Farrells not picking it up, he'd need arms for that

  • Comment posted by Nigel Goldstein-Windsor, today at 09:24

    As an Englishman, it fills me with fear seeing Huw Jones and Finn Russell selected. These two love playing against England and have destroyed us on numerous occasions. Thankfully Darcy Graham is out injured - if he was playing as well then the Scots would put a cricket score on us.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 09:27

      SD replied:
      Ah ABE, who'd have thought it. Announcing you're English, check.
      Predicting Scotland will destroy England, check.

      As you were.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 09:23

    Go Bokke...

    Sorry, I mean Scotland.

  • Comment posted by NeilT, today at 09:21

    Crosbie doesn't appear to be South African. Is he eligible for Scotland?

    • Reply posted by provyd, today at 09:24

      provyd replied:
      Presumably, otherwise Toonie wouldn't have been able to select him for the team.

  • Comment posted by Duncarin64, today at 09:11

    Good team - based on current form and past experience. Darcy Graham will be missed the most. Was in the form of his life (top try scorer in UCL) and able to cut through any in the world (top try scorer in Autumn tests too)!

    • Reply posted by Agoodbigun, today at 09:20

      Agoodbigun replied:
      Steyn has been on fire recently too, doesn't have the moves like Graham, but what he loses in guile he makes up in size, really quick, good under the high ball and a good defender.

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 09:11

    Enormous pressure on England, Calcutta cup seems to live north of the wall these days…..

    …..I love the 6 nations and just hope both games on Saturday are crackers

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 09:03

    I think that Chris Harris would walk in to any of the other home nations at centre. Real surprise not to see him picked.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 09:06

      SD replied:
      He's on bench and Huw Jones been in great form. Scotland lucky to have options!
      Some England fans are fretting over Manu being left out, I think definitely right call as he nowhere near player he was.

  • Comment posted by AG, today at 09:03

    It is a form based attacking side. Watson and Zander F not risked coming back from injury; Crosbie will do the openside job fine. Huw Jones for Harris at 13 is a statement of intent, suggesting that the English back line might not need Harris's defensive skills. Concern about the front row, but depth is not good there, and these guys have done a job before. #asone.

    • Reply posted by Tiptext, today at 09:08

      Tiptext replied:
      Great point, given England's injuries in the backs and the 13 channel being the most difficult to defend its a good call by Townsend.

  • Comment posted by Agoodbigun, today at 09:03

    White starting with Horne on the bench is positive, but I think I would have had them the other way around.

  • Comment posted by linusmay, today at 09:02

    Bill?

  • Comment posted by beanston1975, today at 09:01

    Good team. Glad to see Jones and Tuipolotu selected as they are in terrific form. Not sure about Hogg at FB, he's not played for ages, and his star is definitely on the wane. I'd have selected Maitland or Kinghorn at 15.

  • Comment posted by Scotoon, today at 08:59

    Cant see anything surprising there...

  • Comment posted by ZeroSum, today at 08:59

    Congratulations to Luke Crosbie, he's earnt his place.

