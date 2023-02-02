Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Huw Jones will start in midfield at the expense of Lions centre Chris Harris

2023 Six Nations Dates: 4 February-18 March Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary, BBC radio commentary and video highlights of every match.

Gregor Townsend has selected Luke Crosbie in his back row for Scotland's Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

He will line up alongside Matt Fagerson and captain Jamie Ritchie for his second Test start, with Hamish Watson not in the 22.

Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu are in the centre with British and Irish Lion Chris Harris on the bench.

Ben White is at scrum-half with Lion Ali Price not even a replacement.

Kyle Steyn fills in for the injured Darcy Graham on the right wing.

Former captain Stuart Hogg starts at full-back in the Calcutta Cup game despite not playing since 24 December because of a heel injury.

The experienced Richie Gray and vice-captain Grant Gilchrist form the second row, with Jonny Gray on the bench.

Pierre Schoeman starts at loosehead prop in his 17th consecutive international since his debut in 2021, with WP Nel - who reached 50 caps in the November Tests - at tighthead and George Turner at hooker.

That means no place for Zander Fagerson, who has been sidelined since the start of December with a hamstring injury but who forwards coach John Dalziel said on Tuesday was available for selection.

George Horne and Blair Kinghorn are the half-back cover on the replacements' bench, along with forwards Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan and Jack Dempsey.

"It was a difficult selection. There are so many players in really good form - and we back form now, which means there are experienced players who have played a lot of rugby for us have missed out," Townsend told Scottish Rugby.

"But we believe this is the strongest squad we can pick for this weekend."

