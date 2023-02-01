Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Cokanasiga has scored five tries for Bath in 14 appearances this season

England and Bath winger Joe Cokanasiga has signed a contract extension to remain with the Premiership side.

The 25-year-old joined Bath in 2018 and has since made more than 50 appearances for the club, including 14 this season where he has scored five tries.

Cokanasiga has been capped 14 times by England since his debut in 2018, with the last coming during November's Autumn Nations Cup.

"There are goals I still want to accomplish here," Cokanasiga said.

"I really want to mark my time at the club by winning trophies; that's a big ambition of mine. A lot of change has taken place over the past few years, but this season I've found consistency in my performances."

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan added: "He has great physical attributes which he uses to great effect, and his offloading ability in contact has provided us with fantastic attacking opportunities.

"He is an exciting player for us and we have no doubt he will continue to be an integral member of our squad."