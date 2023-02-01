Worcester Warriors: Atlas appointed new owners of former Premiership club
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Jim O'Toole and James Sandford's Atlas consortium have been appointed as Worcester Warriors' new owners.
O'Toole, previously chief executive at the former Premiership club, and business partner Sandford have finally had their bid accepted by administrators Begbies Traynor.
Atlas Worcester Warriors will now take over the running of the club.
"We can confirm that contracts have been exchanged with Atlas," said Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor.
"Following a complex process, we are now able to progress the sale of Worcester Warriors and associated assets to Atlas Worcester Warriors Rugby Football Club Limited."
O'Toole and Sandford, who are backed by US investment, were given exclusivity ahead of several rival bids, one spearheaded by ex-Warriors boss Steve Diamond.
The process has taken almost six months since O'Toole made his first offer to buy the club from previous owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham last August, well over a month prior to the club entering administration.
"This is an exclusive contractual position and Atlas are committed to completing this transaction as early as possible," the administrators' statement added.
"We are delighted to see that there is a clear plan in place to deliver both rugby and many other exciting community-focused initiatives to Sixways befitting the fabulous facilities.
"We would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate the women's team who are being readmitted to the Allianz Premier 15s next season."
How the Warriors takeover happened
August 2022:
- Premiership club's owners hope to avoid administration
- Ex-owner Duckworth's family 'very saddened' by plight
- Former CEO O'Toole announces bid to buy troubled club
- Warriors players and staff 'in the dark' over future
September 2022:
- Warriors players attempting to quit over unpaid wages
- Diamond warns of 'dire position' as owners seek new investors
- Worcester Warriors plight 'like death of a dog' - Diamond
- Warriors suspended by RFU and put into administration
October 2022:
- WRFC Players Ltd wound up in High Court
- Worcester suspended for season and relegated
- Ex-boss Steve Diamond takes charge of takeover bid
- O'Toole group chosen as Worcester preferred bidders
November 2022:
- Relegated Premiership club's debts amount to over £30m
- MPs to hold 'inquiry' with English rugby's governing bodies
- RFU say club owners must face remodelled 'suitability' test
- Preferred bidders Atlas given two more weeks to finalise offer
December 2022:
- Worcester & Wasps relegation appeals rejected
- 'Flexible' RFU seeks takeover resolution by Christmas
- RFU rejects Worcester's plan for Championship return
- Championship clubs 'left in limbo' by Wasps & Worcester
January 2023:
- Preferred bidders Atlas submit improved offer
- Rugby club finances unsustainable, says MPs report
- Warriors women's team to separate from men's
