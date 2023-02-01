Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The proposal will go to the IRFU annual council meeting in July

The Irish Rugby Football Union committee has unanimously approved a proposal to achieve 40% female representation on its committee by the end of 2023.

This IRFU said the recommendation will "be brought to the IRFU annual council meeting in July for consideration and the adoption of the necessary law changes to affect this decision".

The governing body said that, in the meantime, it will engage with the provinces and other stakeholders on the details of the proposal.

"The IRFU has committed to achieving 40% gender representation on the union committee by the end of this year," IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said.

"Today's announcement is further affirmation of our commitment to women in rugby in Ireland.

"We will continue to work with our four provinces and all of the stakeholders across Irish rugby to this end."