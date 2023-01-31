Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Harlequins full-back Mike Brown returned to The Stoop with Newcastle in March 2022

Leicester Tigers have signed former England full-back Mike Brown on a short-term contract, initially as cover during the Six Nations.

The former Harlequins favourite, 37, who left for Newcastle in 2021, has been without a club since the Falcons opted not to take up the option of an extra year in his contract last summer.

"I still believe I have a part to play in the game," he told the club website. external-link

"I didn't believe it was my time to stop because I still feel good."

Tigers head coach Richard Wigglesworth added: "Mike is an experienced Premiership player, who has represented his country and won trophies at club and Test level.

"His experience and his knowledge is vital during this Six Nations period where we have a number of players away. Mike is hungry to prove himself."

Brown, who won two Premiership titles with Quins and was three times a Six Nations winner with England, says he was flattered to be taken on trial, to prove his fitness.

"When Leicester Tigers offer you the chance, it is a hard one to turn down," he said. "I have felt sharp. It has been really good out on the field with this group."