Lennox Anyanwu: Centre signs Harlequins contract extension
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Harlequins centre Lennox Anyanwu has signed a new contract to remain with the Premiership club.
The 22-year-old has progressed through the club's academy and made his first-team debut in December 2020.
He has since made 13 appearances for Quins, scoring four tries - two of which have come this season.
The former England youth player has also spent time on loan with Championship club Richmond.
"Since joining the senior squad, he's worked hard on his game on both sides of the ball and we're looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the team moving forward," Harlequins head coach Tabai Matson told the club website.