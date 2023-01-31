Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Halfpenny starts for Wales against Ireland

Leigh Halfpenny
Leigh Halfpenny last started for Wales against Canada in November 2021
Six Nations: Wales v Ireland
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Leigh Halfpenny is set to make his first Wales start for 19 months in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Ireland in Cardiff.

The Scarlets full-back, 34, who has returned from a serious knee injury, is selected with Liam Williams ruled out.

Centre Joe Hawkins makes his championship debut alongside Ospreys team-mate George North.

Ken Owens captains Wales for the first time on his 87th cap and is one of only two forwards not from the Ospreys.

They include a return to the starting team for Alun Wyn Jones while flanker Jac Morgan, with four tries in his last two Tests, gets the nod at blind-side in a back row completed by British and Irish Lions Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Dragons wing Rio Dyer, who scored tries against Australia and New Zealand in the autumn, replaces the injured Louis Rees-Zammit, ahead of the more experienced Alex Cuthbert who is among the replacements.

The inclusion of 20-year-old Hawkins, ahead of Nick Tompkins, is a nod to the future with the 2023 World Cup on the horizon.

Head coach Warren Gatland said: "There's a mixture of experience [and] younger players.

"We've picked Joe at 12. He's a lovely footballer with some great skills. I thought for his first cap he was outstanding so we've given him another opportunity.

"There's some real competition in the midfield at the moment, so I'm really excited about that.

"We were conscious as well picking the bench. We think we've got a bench that can come on and have an impact."

Halfpenny has played once for Wales since he was carried off against Canada in November 2021, as a replacement in the loss to Georgia in November.

But he is not the only old face named by Gatland who takes charge of Wales for the first time since the bronze medal match at the 2019 World Cup.

Rhys Webb is is among the replacements after a 16-month absence following his move to France and subsequent return.

It is more than six years since Owen Williams and Scott Baldwin last played international rugby, but both are also named on the bench after impressing this season with the Ospreys, who make up 12 of the match-day 23.

At the other end of the scale, Exeter Chiefs forward Dafydd Jenkins and Leicester Tigers flanker Tommy Reffell are set to make their Six Nations debuts as replacements.

Wales have only beaten Ireland once in their past six meetings with Andy Farrell's side ranked number one in the world.

Gatland said: "Ireland are going to be coming here with a lot of confidence. You don't become the number one team in the world without having some pretty consistent performances.

"We know how good they are and we're expecting a really tough contest. It's important that we start well, but we need to be in the game at the last 20 minutes.

"We've only had a couple of weeks together, but I'm confident the guys will give a good account of themselves. They're pretty excited about playing this first game at home."

Wales: Halfpenny; Adams, North, Hawkins, Dyer; Biggar, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens (capt), Francis, Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Morgan, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Baldwin, Carre, Lewis, Jenkins, Reffell, Webb, O Williams, Cuthbert.

Comments

Join the conversation

123 comments

  • Comment posted by Irish Man , today at 12:43

    Irishman here, always tough to play Wales in Cardiff, lets hope we can do it, but Wales will want to spoil our party, and we would never be arrogant to think it will be easy, It will be a tough game for us. Let's just hope for a good game.

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 12:49

      blues1959 replied:
      Great comment total respect for our cousins in the green! No injuries, no reds and a great game from both sides!! Please dont batter us like last year!!

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, today at 12:09

    Think we are a bit fragile in the backs. AWJ needs a great performance to keep his place.

    • Reply posted by nutter for rugby, today at 12:13

      nutter for rugby replied:
      Hope the pace of the game is not to much for the bones but still a great player

  • Comment posted by BeardedRainbow24, today at 12:43

    Only a fool would write off Wales, especially in Cardiff. It’s a pretty solid team, could definitely give Ireland a run for their money. Wouldn’t be the worst call I’ve made to predict a narrow Wales victory.

  • Comment posted by Col, today at 12:41

    Hawkins, Dyer and Morgan are young, in-form and talented. They are supported by experience. How many rookies do our informed pundits expect to be sent out to face Ireland? I think Gats had got it about right. If AWJ doesn’t deliver a performance, then Gats won’t select him again. He know what he’s doing. A score in it either way.

  • Comment posted by Kurwa, today at 12:50

    Joe Hawkins is the one that has gone under the radar that nobody is talking about...

    He attacks the gain line and makes yards like Hadleigh Parkes did...

    Watch the below YouTube video. He runs, passes and kicks like Henson!

    He can take massive goal kicks.
    He was under 20 captain.
    His pairing with North at centre is just as familiar as Williams at the Ospreys.

    https://youtu.be/jzA25_gIv-M

  • Comment posted by treorchyboy, today at 12:34

    Would have liked to have seen Rhys Davies and Tshiunza get World Cup game time but hard to throw in too many inexperienced guys at the same time against Ireland.

    • Reply posted by trueblue1878, today at 13:08

      trueblue1878 replied:
      That Welsh name Tshiunza rolls off the tongue

  • Comment posted by Mone for Nothing, today at 12:30

    Pretty sure this will be at least competitive
    Will be a tough call to win against Ireland

  • Comment posted by csjones3, today at 12:29

    not sure what Halfpenny has done to warrant selection, lovely bloke etc but surely there are better options out there. I feel its a very conservative selection

    • Reply posted by GivingUpTheGun, today at 12:31

      GivingUpTheGun replied:
      There really isn't. We're struggling at FB.

  • Comment posted by qunvat, today at 12:08

    Pleased to see Hawkins in! Bring on the youth Gats. Sort of.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

    • Reply posted by daiboy, today at 12:23

      daiboy replied:
      Wow look at all those youngsters in the team and on the bench ffsif any Welsh fan thinks this team is good enough to best Ireland then you're thick stupid and deluded

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 12:29

    Gone back to the tried and tested, from a few years ago. Big question is age catching up with them, Ireland will no doubt show up any weaknesses in the Welsh.

    • Reply posted by jappychap, today at 13:08

      jappychap replied:
      These old names keep getting selected. We think they're past it (AWJ for example), but you just can't rule them out when they put that red shirt on.

  • Comment posted by Esyllwg, today at 12:22

    Not too many complaints with that. About as good as could be put out on the field at the moment. I do wonder what Rhys Davies has to do to get a cap; he has been outstanding for the Ospreys.

    • Reply posted by Nigles, today at 12:25

      Nigles replied:
      Yes…possession will be slow, so conditions would suit him.

  • Comment posted by mumbojimbo, today at 13:06

    Clever by Gatland, a nice mix of old heads and new blood

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 12:54

    Do the Welsh think they are playing the veterans six nations

    • Reply posted by Kurwa, today at 13:07

      Kurwa replied:
      The same people slagged off 13 Ospreys in Twickenham in 2008...

      The last thing Gatland did when he was here was being 28-0 up against Ireland at the 80 minute mark, a grand slam and 3 points away from a world cup final against a ridiculously amazing South Africa team that we pushed all the way. They even said we were the toughest team they played. Tough as in hard, nasty.

      That's Gatland.

  • Comment posted by nick, today at 12:36

    I want Wales to win but if we get a bonus point from tries or margin then that will go down as a positive for me. Ireland are flying at the moment and are very good.

  • Comment posted by L JAMES BOIIIIIII, today at 12:21

    gatland picked on aerial ability and jacklers to slow Ireland ball down and force them into a kick fest. Needs must. but why not pick Rhys Webb who is a master at dictating pace of a game and has a good boot, both for field position and contestable. either way, will be a brutal encounter and wales have to front up physically or will be rolled over with ease.

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 12:27

      richard replied:
      He has picked Rhys Webb, those on the bench play an important role in the game. He will come on at some point

  • Comment posted by Jamie_B, today at 12:18

    I presume Liam Williams and LRZ are injured. Gatland has thrown a curveball with Joe Hawkins selection - I didn't see that one coming, but Gatland must like the look of him. Otherwise mirrors my choices.

    Bring it on under new Gatland era!

    • Reply posted by Nigles, today at 12:21

      Nigles replied:
      LRZ definitely out till England…not sure about Williams.

  • Comment posted by Nigles, today at 12:18

    Shrewd selection as always from Gatland…10 days from taking charge. Anticipate nothing more than a dogfight on an epic scale.

  • Comment posted by vallyboy22, today at 12:16

    AWJ Really

  • Comment posted by Ellwood Davies, today at 12:55

    Much as expected. sadly.
    1. AWJ the warrior must step aside and be replaced by, say Rhys Davies or Daffyd.
    2. Tips too should be allowed to rest. Get Christ in there.
    3. Instead of Cuthbert, why not see Mason Grady? For if the game is already lost by the 70/75 minute, then blood Grady. it’s not rocket science.
    4. When 1/2P gets injured, 20 mins, put Dan to FB and play Owen at No.10

    • Reply posted by U20308468, today at 12:59

      U20308468 replied:
      Gatland has been very clear why he has gone cor experiance. Its to late to blpod young inexperienced players, with only 9 months before the world cup. He said, if he had been in charge, he wouod have done it, after the last lions tour

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 12:53

    Great back row, AWJ has been phenomenal, but is past his best and should assist with coaching the squad. The main concern is the front row, especially Rhys Carre, big lad, but not international class in the tight, likely to be targetted by Ireland. The selection of Hawkins is brave - everything crossed it goes well for him. I think it will be tighter than many are saying, Ireland by 7 points

